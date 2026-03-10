Merchants who don’t provision sufficiently for ‘Ramadan peaks’, risk missing out for the rest of the year

Dubai, UAE – As the UAE accelerates toward its target of 90% digital transactions by 2026, this Holy Month is emerging as a pivotal milestone in the nation’s cash-light evolution. Frictionless payments have shifted from convenience to necessity, fundamentally reshaping how consumers shop, tip, donate, and transact, particularly during peak evening and late-night hours.

With spending patterns aligning around Iftar and Suhoor, businesses across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce are reengineering checkout experiences to prioritize speed, security, and simplicity, especially on mobile devices.

Ramadan’s New Payment Rhythm

One of the clearest trends this season is the mainstream adoption of digital tipping. Across restaurants, Ramadan tents, pop-ups, and night markets, cash gratuities are rapidly being replaced by one-click prompts. These micro-transactions — typically between AED 5 and AED 15 allow customers to tip instantly during busy post-Iftar periods without handling cash.

Spending activity is also shifting later into the night. Transactions are surging in early morning hours around Suhoor, as consumers increasingly order groceries and food deliveries during non-traditional shopping windows. For merchants, this behavioral shift requires highly resilient, always-on payment infrastructure capable of handling volume spikes beyond standard business hours.

Online marketplaces, apparel brands, and healthcare platforms have recorded a 143% increase in transactions in the lead-up to Ramadan, building on sustained digital growth from the previous year. Meanwhile, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Careem Pay continue to dominate daily spending, with 68% of UAE consumers now operating largely cash-free.

A National Push Toward Cashless

This acceleration aligns with the UAE’s broader digital economy ambitions under Digital Dubai and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aim to enable 90% of transactions to be cashless by the end of 2026 while contributing billions of dirhams to the national economy.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are playing a central role in this transition. Today, 92% of UAE SMEs accept digital payments, including traditionally cash-heavy sectors. During Ramadan, loyalty integration has intensified, with retailers and banks embedding personalized rewards directly into digital wallets to capture increased seasonal spending on groceries, gifts, and Eid preparations.

Behind the scenes, payment orchestration and “invisible payments” embedded within apps are further reducing checkout friction. At the same time, cybersecurity vigilance remains paramount, with authorities reporting the blocking of up to 200,000 attempted cyberattacks daily during peak periods.

Frictionless Payments as a Competitive Edge

“Convenience goes beyond speed — customers want to pay using their preferred method without friction,” said Nakul Kothari, Head of Middle East & APAC at Juspay said:

“For a mobile-first audience, every extra step in checkout increases the risk of cart abandonment. The merchants gaining ground this Ramadan are those investing in mobile-optimized design, one-click checkout, autofill capabilities, and secure payment methods. Reducing customer effort not only accelerates transactions but directly improves conversion rates.”

He went on to explain that, while Ramadan represented a very ‘particular’ period during the year in terms of spending behaviour and transaction patterns, the repercussions for online retainers who fail to adapt, could last much longer.

“Ramadan ‘peaks’ are based on seasons and timing; while the former corresponds to the Holy Month (and a few weeks prior), transaction trends during this period are also particular. For instance, we see huge peaks immediately after Iftar (Sunset) as the fast is broken and consumers relax and browse or buy online. Online shopping often continues late into the night, with high activity especially between 10pm and 3am, culminating in a secondary peak before Suhoor (sunrise), as people wake up around that time and may shop online before fasting starts again,” Nakul says.

“While these patterns are very particular to Ramadan, once trust and familiarity is established with an online brand, the habit is very likely to continue during the year. Brands which are unable to accommodate these peaks, risk missing out over the long term.”

In addition, fraud attempts typically rise during high-volume seasons such as Ramadan, but overly aggressive verification can undermine customer experience. Industry experts emphasize the importance of intelligent risk engines that dynamically assess transactions in real time — offering low-friction journeys for trusted users while escalating checks only when genuine risk signals appear.

“The risk of fraud should never translate into a poor experience for legitimate customers,” Nakul added. “Modern payment systems protect revenue while maximizing successful transactions.”

Equally critical is infrastructure stability. Ramadan peak hours can stress-test payment systems in ways comparable to global retail events. Even brief downtime or latency during traffic surges can result in lost revenue and reputational impact.

Industry leaders highlight the need for pre-season load testing, redundancy planning, and dynamic transaction routing to ensure seamless processing, even if a single bank or gateway experiences temporary overload.

Frictionless payments are no longer an ‘optional upgrade’ — they are central to delivering the fast, secure, and seamless experiences UAE consumers now expect. In a season defined by generosity, community, and late-night commerce, the ability to pay effortlessly has become a decisive driver of sales growth and long-term customer loyalty.

