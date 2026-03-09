Residential transaction value increases 9.59% year-on-year. Transaction volumes rose 2.51% compared with February 2025.

Apartments dominate transaction activity. 12,620 apartment sales recorded, alongside 1,805 townhouses and 993 villas.

Dubai: Dubai’s residential real estate market recorded 15,369 transactions worth AED 45.39 billion in February 2026, reflecting sustained activity across the emirate’s property sector despite evolving global and regional dynamics.

While transaction levels remained broadly stable compared with January, the market continued to demonstrate year-on-year expansion. Compared with February 2025, residential transactions increased 2.51% in volume, while total transaction value rose 9.59%, highlighting continued investor participation across both off-plan and ready residential segments.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Market conditions remain fluid, and activity will naturally recalibrate as global developments evolve. What we are observing on the ground, however, is continued stability in transaction activity rather than disruption”.

Market activity during the month remained broad-based across Dubai’s residential landscape, with demand observed across both established communities and emerging master-planned districts. Apartments accounted for the largest share of transactions, with 12,620 deals valued at AED 25.98 billion, while 1,805 townhouse transactions worth AED 6.37 billion and 993 villa transactions totalling AED 13.17 billion reflected sustained demand for larger, family-oriented housing.

Despite short-term global uncertainty, investor enquiries remain active across the market, particularly among well-capitalised buyers evaluating selective opportunities.

“We continue to see enquiries from well-capitalised investors evaluating selective opportunities. These are strategic buyers who understand market cycles and recognise that periods of uncertainty can create compelling entry points,” Syed added.

Liquidity across Dubai’s residential market continues to be supported by a diverse investor base that includes Emirati buyers, GCC investors, and long-term resident purchasers with strong balance sheets. At the same time, some investors are monitoring situations where sellers may face payment-plan pressure or reconsider commitments amid broader global uncertainty.

“In particular, some investors are closely monitoring units where sellers may experience payment-plan pressure, over-leveraged positions, or reconsidered commitments. Historically, such conditions tend to accelerate strategic acquisition activity rather than suppress it,” Syed noted.

Dubai’s residential market continues to be supported by structural drivers including population growth, infrastructure expansion, and a stable regulatory framework. While external sentiment may fluctuate in the short term, these fundamentals continue to underpin long-term investor confidence, with the emirate historically demonstrating resilience during periods of regional volatility.

