The second month of 2026 showed exceptional momentum, recording strong sales across both residential and commercial sectors, supported by strong investor confidence.
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the total sales reached 16,959, generating a total value of AED 60.60 billion. This demonstrates a 5% increase in sales and 18.14% increase in value compared to February 2025. The city recorded 10,526 off-plan sales, approximately 62% of the total sales. Ready sales account for 38%, totaling 6,437. A total of 738 gift sales have been registered, with a combined value of AED 6.86 billion.
Mortgage Market
The mortgage-backed transactions are on an upward trajectory. A total of 3,867 mortgage transactions were registered, totaling AED 16.43 billion.
Sales Comparison by Property Type
Here is the detailed comparison of February 2025 vs February 2026:
|
Property Type
|
Total Sales in February 2025
|
Total Sales Value in February 2025
|
Total Sales in February 2026
|
Total Sales Value in February 2026
|
Apartment
|
11,385
|
AED 21.7 billion
|
12,820
|
AED 26.6 billion
|
Villa
|
3,966
|
AED 19.7 billion
|
1,563
|
AED 6.4 billion
|
Commercial
|
443
|
AED 1.2 billion
|
717
|
AED 9.54 billion
Top Performing Areas by Volume
The following are the top-performing areas by volume:
|
Area
|
Sales Volume
|
Jumeirah Village Circle
|
1,146
|
Al Yelayiss 1
|
916
|
Madinat Al Mataar
|
828
|
Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC)
|
750
|
Business Bay
|
733
Top Performing Areas by Value
These areas are the best-performing areas in terms of value:
|
Area
|
Sales Value
|
Al Yelayiss 1
|
AED 5,384,203,445
|
Al Yelayiss 5
|
AED 2,409,324,184
|
Me’Aisem Second
|
AED2,266,888,144
|
Business Bay
|
AED 2,205,729,585
|
Palm Jumeirah
|
AED 1,886,308,416
Most Expensive Projects Sold in February 2026
The following are the most expensive apartment projects sold in February 2026:
- The Alba Residences by Omniyat: AED 225,965,000
- Peninsula Dubai Residences - Tower 2: AED 210,000,000
- Solara Tower Dubai: AED 113,658,000
- Passo by Beyond: AED 98,000,000
- Como Residences: AED 63,504,800
The most expensive villas sold in February 2026 are given below:
- EOME at Palm Jumeirah: AED 115,000,000
- Zaya Zuha Island at The World Islands: AED 68,575,000
- Amali Island at The World Islands: AED 68,400,000
Best-Selling Projects in February 2026
The following are the best-selling projects in February 2026:
|
Project
|
Type
|
Volume
|
Value
|
Maybach Six
|
Apartment
|
433
|
AED 722,253,980
|
Hado by Beyond
|
Apartment
|
213
|
AED 783,968,840
|
Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 1
|
Villa
|
139
|
AED 449,573,000
|
Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 2
|
Villa
|
126
|
AED 391,570,330
Tara Khan, Sales Director of Kelt and Co Realty, said, “Hitting over AED 60 billion in sales volume solidifies Dubai’s position as one of the globe’s most resilient and desirable real estate hubs. This surge is driven by a balanced blend of end-user demand and enduring investor confidence. The market has reached a mature phase – price growth is steady, supply is strategically managed, and buyer involvement is across emerging and established communities.”
She added, “These numbers demonstrate a clear transformation in Dubai’s global image. It has become a preferred destination for long-term residents looking for stability, a luxurious lifestyle, and better opportunities.”
