The second month of 2026 showed exceptional momentum, recording strong sales across both residential and commercial sectors, supported by strong investor confidence.

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the total sales reached 16,959, generating a total value of AED 60.60 billion. This demonstrates a 5% increase in sales and 18.14% increase in value compared to February 2025. The city recorded 10,526 off-plan sales, approximately 62% of the total sales. Ready sales account for 38%, totaling 6,437. A total of 738 gift sales have been registered, with a combined value of AED 6.86 billion.

Mortgage Market

The mortgage-backed transactions are on an upward trajectory. A total of 3,867 mortgage transactions were registered, totaling AED 16.43 billion.

Sales Comparison by Property Type

Here is the detailed comparison of February 2025 vs February 2026:

Property Type Total Sales in February 2025 Total Sales Value in February 2025 Total Sales in February 2026 Total Sales Value in February 2026 Apartment 11,385 AED 21.7 billion 12,820 AED 26.6 billion Villa 3,966 AED 19.7 billion 1,563 AED 6.4 billion Commercial 443 AED 1.2 billion 717 AED 9.54 billion

Top Performing Areas by Volume

The following are the top-performing areas by volume:

Area Sales Volume Jumeirah Village Circle 1,146 Al Yelayiss 1 916 Madinat Al Mataar 828 Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC) 750 Business Bay 733

Top Performing Areas by Value

These areas are the best-performing areas in terms of value:

Area Sales Value Al Yelayiss 1 AED 5,384,203,445 Al Yelayiss 5 AED 2,409,324,184 Me’Aisem Second AED2,266,888,144 Business Bay AED 2,205,729,585 Palm Jumeirah AED 1,886,308,416

Most Expensive Projects Sold in February 2026

The following are the most expensive apartment projects sold in February 2026:

The Alba Residences by Omniyat: AED 225,965,000

Peninsula Dubai Residences - Tower 2: AED 210,000,000

Solara Tower Dubai: AED 113,658,000

Passo by Beyond: AED 98,000,000

Como Residences: AED 63,504,800

The most expensive villas sold in February 2026 are given below:

EOME at Palm Jumeirah: AED 115,000,000

Zaya Zuha Island at The World Islands: AED 68,575,000

Amali Island at The World Islands: AED 68,400,000

Best-Selling Projects in February 2026

The following are the best-selling projects in February 2026:

Project Type Volume Value Maybach Six Apartment 433 AED 722,253,980 Hado by Beyond Apartment 213 AED 783,968,840 Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 1 Villa 139 AED 449,573,000 Damac Islands 2 - Bahamas 2 Villa 126 AED 391,570,330

Tara Khan, Sales Director of Kelt and Co Realty, said, “Hitting over AED 60 billion in sales volume solidifies Dubai’s position as one of the globe’s most resilient and desirable real estate hubs. This surge is driven by a balanced blend of end-user demand and enduring investor confidence. The market has reached a mature phase – price growth is steady, supply is strategically managed, and buyer involvement is across emerging and established communities.”

She added, “These numbers demonstrate a clear transformation in Dubai’s global image. It has become a preferred destination for long-term residents looking for stability, a luxurious lifestyle, and better opportunities.”

