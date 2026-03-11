52% agreed that printers are essential for effective teaching and learning, with 62%saying printed materials encourage deeper reading and comprehension, indicating a blended digital and print learning approach is needed.

A majority (56%) agreed that learning needs to be more innovative and engaging, with more than half saying schools must increase access to the latest technologies.

DUBAI, UAE: Access to the latest technology is fundamental to building the classroom of the future in the UAE and achieving strong learning outcomes, according to a new Epson study. Respondents emphasised the need for learning environments that are more innovative, engaging, immersive, and interactive. While digital tools such as projectors are recognised for enhancing teaching and collaboration, printed materials remain highly valued. Both parents and teachers note that print supports deeper reading and comprehension, reinforcing the view that the classroom of the future will be most effective when it blends traditional learning methods with innovative digital platforms to optimise outcomes.

Epson conducted the study to establish sentiment among teachers and parents regarding the effectiveness of learning approaches in educational institutions. The research revealed that 70% of respondents in the UAE viewed digital platforms as integral to classrooms. However, a significant portion of teachers and parents (62%) also highlighted the continued value of printed resources for encouraging deeper reading and comprehension, with exactly half agreeing that printed learning materials provide a more reliable and focused learning experience. More than half of respondents (56%) said schools needed to utilise more innovative and engaging teaching methods, while 51% of respondents considered access to the latest technologies to be crucial. These statistics suggest that combining digital tools with print would meet current teaching and learning needs.

In the UAE, 76% considered projectors to be essential technology in classrooms, with 71% saying their use enriches the learning process, 65% indicated they make the learning content more memorable, and 62% confirmed they boost student engagement. 60% cited the potential for their use to spark creativity and imagination as the key benefit.

Looking at physical, non-digital tools, half of respondents said that printed materials support better information retention and 45% highlighted their value for easier notetaking and annotation.

Almost two-thirds of respondents (73%) said students experienced screen fatigue from the use of laptops and tablets at least some of the time. It is unsurprising to note that 59% said printed materials were easier on the eyes.

Looking at possible changes, respondents identified several priority areas that could further enhance teaching and learning effectiveness. The most frequently cited recommendations included adopting more innovative and engaging teaching methods (56%), with more than half of respondents also calling for improved teacher training and professional development, as well as increased access to the latest technologies (51%). Interest in AI is also evident, with just over half (51%) of teachers and parents across all markets expressing support for its integration in teaching and learning. Across all markets, there was also strong consensus on the importance of sustainability, with almost all respondents (95%) stating that eco-friendly features are a crucial consideration when selecting technology solutions for educational environments.

Suat Özsoy, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Epson META-CWA (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Central and Western Asia) said: “At Epson, we are shaping the future of classrooms by empowering students and educators with innovative tools. Our latest survey highlights the growing demand for a blended approach to teaching in the UAE and the wider region - combining digital solutions with the proven benefits of print. Our projectors transform classrooms into interactive and engaging learning spaces, while our advanced printers provide the tangible advantages of printed materials, all with sustainability in mind. Together, these technologies ensure a dynamic and enriching educational experience that supports the UAE’s vision to develop education and equip youth with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century.”

Epson’s technology includes a range of reliable printers and projectors equipped with modern features. The printers are designed for low energy consumption, minimised waste, small footprints, and high reliability. Epson’s projectors feature large, scalable displays, supporting educators in creating engaging and collaborative learning environments. With versatile interactivity options such as multi-touch pen and finger capabilities, wireless BYOD connectivity, and screen mirroring via Miracast, Epson’s projectors promote greater knowledge sharing and interaction in the classroom, enabling immersive, hands-on learning experiences.

