​​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading holding company specialised in agro-food commodities across the Middle East and Africa, today announced the publication of its third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025. Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards, ADX ESG Disclosure Guidance and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the report reflects the continued steps being taken to grow responsibly and embed sustainability across the business, including within newly acquired entities. The company’s progress is outlined across three key focus areas: Environmental Stewardship, Social Empowerment and Ethical Governance & Partnerships.

Invictus Investment continues to grow in both scale and complexity – now operating across 65 countries with a workforce of over 1,000 employees as of December 31, 2025 – and the report marks another milestone in the company’s ESG journey. Key highlights include recent enhancements to environmental monitoring and reporting across the business, significant investment in workforce development and wellbeing, and the strengthening of governance frameworks, with oversight at the Board and senior management level.

Commenting on the publication, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said: “The report reflects where we are in our ESG journey – a business that is growing rapidly but doing so with a clear commitment to responsible practices. In 2025, we established consolidated environmental baselines across operations, continued to invest in the development and wellbeing of our people and maintained our strong track record on governance and ethical conduct. As we continue to scale, these principles will only become more embedded across the business. Our goal is to build a fully integrated agro-food enterprise that contributes to food security in the regions where we operate, while upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and corporate governance.”

Key areas of progress outlined in the report include:

Advancing Environmental Stewardship

In 2025, Invictus Investment strengthened its approach to environmental stewardship, with a focus on improving visibility over environmental impacts and embedding responsible resource management practices across the business. Energy consumption and emissions calculations were completed for core subsidiaries – including Invictus Trading, Graderco and Merec Industries – establishing a consolidated baseline to support improved oversight and informed decision-making. These efforts will enable the company to identify areas of higher consumption and drive efficiency improvements over time.

In parallel, Invictus Investment continued to monitor and manage water consumption and waste generation across operations, with enhanced tracking and reporting methodologies introduced to improve operational efficiency and data consistency. A preliminary review of Scope 3 emissions was also undertaken to support future target-setting.

Fostering Social Empowerment

The company delivered strong progress on its social empowerment agenda in 2025. Across the business, total learning and engagement hours reached 9,480, driven by structured training programmes in areas including IFRS, Power BI and Arabic language skills. Female representation continued to grow, with women comprising 36.1% of the Invictus Investment UAE workforce in 2025, up 7.5 percentage points from 28.6% in 2024, with the company on track for its target of a further 10 percentage point increase in 2026. A revised and enhanced code of conduct was also introduced, reinforcing standards around inclusive workplace practices, zero-tolerance policies on misconduct, confidential reporting channels and leadership accountability.

Invictus Investment continued to invest in employee engagement and wellbeing, including through the Invictus Cares framework, which takes a holistic view of physical, mental, financial and social support across the workforce. The company also strengthened its occupational health and safety practices, with enhancements to workplace inspections, incident reporting mechanisms and ongoing employee training across operations.

Strengthening Ethical Governance & Partnerships

Invictus Investment continued to build on its robust corporate governance framework in 2025. For the third consecutive year, the company recorded no cases of ethical grievances, customer privacy breaches or anti-competitive behaviour. On the partnerships front, Invictus Investment remains committed to applying rigorous ethical standards across its supply chain, including ongoing due diligence processes and supplier onboarding frameworks designed to promote responsible sourcing and transparency across its network of 550+ suppliers.

Alongside these efforts, cybersecurity oversight was reinforced through Board-level governance, supported by new policies and awareness training programmes delivered across the business. Invictus Investment is also in the process of developing an integrated ESG & Impact Policy and Procedure – to be implemented in 2026 – which will establish the company’s overarching framework for managing ESG and impact-related matters across operations and supply chains.

Looking ahead, Invictus Investment remains committed to building on the progress outlined in 2025 ESG report and further embedding responsible practices across the business as it continues to grow.

The full ESG Report is available at: https://invictusinvestment.ae/investor-relations/

About Invictus Investment

Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), established in March 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, is a leading holding entity specialised in agro-food commodities. Through its main subsidiary, Invictus Trading – founded in 2014 – the company initially offered procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods across the MENA region. It has since expanded its business model to include grain trading and commodity exports with a portfolio that now spans over 30 product categories, among them barley, corn, sesame, soya bean, sugar and wheat. Today, Invictus Investment operates across 65 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa.

