Dubai, UAE –

Navigating a Challenging Landscape

As the Gulf region navigates a period of uncertainty hoping to emerge soon from this instability, businesses across the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) continue to manage a complex mix of operational pressures and financial challenges. Supply chains that were once predictable and efficient have faced major disruptions, driven by higher freight costs, longer vessel transit times, rerouted shipments, and shortages of key raw materials.

These challenges have slowed production cycles, strained inventories, and increased working capital needs across sectors including manufacturing, food distribution, construction, and general trading.



According to the DP World Logistics Report, 61% of GCC companies lose more than a month of operational time each year due to major logistical disruptions.

At the same time, the risk of customer non-payment is rising. Many trading partners facing liquidity constraints, weakened cashflow, and companies in key sectors across the GCC are experiencing longer settlement cycles and greater insolvency concerns. According to analysts, for many, receivables are now one of the most vulnerable assets on the balance sheet.

Aurélien Paradis, CEO of AU Group MEA notes “Many companies are seeing slowdowns in their supply chains at the same time as they are extending more credit to customers. This increases exposure. When operations slow down and working capital tightens, the impact of one unpaid invoice becomes far more damaging.”

How Trade Credit Insurance Works

In this environment, Trade Credit Insurance (TCI) has become an essential tool for companies seeking to protect their financial base and operate with more confidence. Beyond covering losses from insolvency or delayed payments, TCI gives companies real-time credit intelligence, buyer monitoring, and early warning indicators, enabling smarter, safer trading decisions.

TCI allows businesses to protect their receivables; often one of the largest assets on their balance sheets, while enabling them to safely extend credit to new and existing customers.

Key Benefits of Trade Credit Insurance

Protection against buyer insolvency and protracted default , ensuring cashflow continuity even when customers fail to pay.

, ensuring cashflow continuity even when customers fail to pay. Continuous creditworthiness assessments and buyer monitoring , providing businesses with updated insights into the financial health of their buyers.

, providing businesses with updated insights into the financial health of their buyers. Early warning signals that alert companies on deteriorating payment behaviour or credit risk.

that alert companies on deteriorating payment behaviour or credit risk. Support for supply ‑ chain financing , as insured receivables are more attractive to banks

, as insured receivables are more attractive to banks Greater sales confidence when entering new markets or onboarding new customers

“As companies restart operations and rebuild trading volumes, the risk environment shifts quickly. Credit insurance helps businesses stay flexible and in control,” Paradis added. “Credit insurance helps companies stay agile. It secures cashflow, supports stronger supply-chain relationships, and gives businesses the confidence to take calculated risks in a changing environment.”

AU Group MEA continues to advise clients across the region on sector-specific, tailored credit insurance solutions that match their buyer portfolio, geographic exposure, and growth strategy.

Positioning for a Strong Rebound

The GCC region will most probably go into a period of economic acceleration following the regional slow-down, supported by major investments in diversification, logistics, infrastructure, and private sector development. Prior to the conflict, World Bank projections showed GCC growth rising to 3.2% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, reflecting strong non-oil activity and renewed trade momentum, that can help the country bounce back once regional stability is back.



Historically, these rebound phases are marked by rapid increases in trade flows, expanding supply chain needs, and more generous payment terms, all of which bring the highest credit exposure. Companies scaling quickly often take on new customers whose financial strength has not yet been tested in the postcrisis environment.



“Resilience is built before growth returns,” Paradis emphasized. “Companies that secure the right credit insurance strategy today will be in the strongest position to capture tomorrow’s rebound. They will expand with confidence, secure working capital more easily, and strengthen their supply chains and protect themselves from unexpected shocks.”



For businesses anticipating higher order volumes, larger inventories, or expanded trading networks, TCI offers a clear strategic advantage. It enhances bankability, strengthens balance sheets, and improves the reliability of cash-flow; key factors in ensuring sustainable growth in a fast-changing market.

AU Group MEA remains committed to supporting companies across the region with bespoke Trade Credit Insurance solutions that reinforce financial stability, reduce supply chain vulnerability, and enable businesses to seize new opportunities as economic momentum returns.

Data & Research Credits

Data and market insights referenced in this release are based on publicly available research and industry publications from the following sources:

Logistics Middle East – “DP World report reveals scale of logistics disruption across GCC and MENA.” [logisticsmiddleeast.com] World Bank Group – “GCC: Growth on the Rise, but Smart Spending Will Shape a Thriving Future.” [worldbank.org] World Bank – Gulf Economic Update – “Supply Chain Disruption Moves from Shock to Status Quo, Says DP World.” [businesstoday.me] Economist Impact – Trade in Transition: GCC Regional Insights, covering supplier diversification and regionalization trends. [impact.economist.com]

About AU Group

Since 1929, AU Group, a brokerage and consultancy firm specializing in credit & political risk management and working capital financing, has been working alongside B2B companies. AU Group advises and supports its customers in an innovative way to meet their challenges of securing and managing trade receivables as well as financing their growth. AU Group operates throughout the world, in all business sectors and for all types of company. Every day, the AU Group teams develop tailor-made solutions and recommend the best proposals to its clients, negotiate with providers, and then implement and help to manage the selected solutions. AU Group is an independent, 100% family-owned company with 310 committed experts in 50 countries.

For more information: www.au-group.com

Press Contact

Marevak Consulting: info@marevak.com

Bianca Ndou: bianca.ndou@marevak-consulting.com

Website: www.marevak-consulting.com