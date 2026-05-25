Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – For years, the story of UAE real estate was told in superlatives. Record transactions. Record prices. Record launches. It was a market that seemed to run on adrenaline, and plenty of people wondered how long that could last.



Yet, what is happening in the UAE real estate market in 2026 does not seem to be a short-lived boom with an impending expiry date, but a market finding its footing as a genuine, long-term destination for global capital and for people who simply want to live here.



According to Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro: Dubai registered AED 252 billion in transactions in Q1 2026, up 31% year-on-year, following a record AED 917 billion for the full year 2025. The price index grew 9.81% across 2025 — a step down from the double-digit surges of prior years. In 2025, the investor base grew to over 193,000 active participants, with resident investors accounting for more than half of all investment by value. Unlike speculative foreign capital, residents do not simply exit when sentiment shifts. The average time for a renter to become an owner is now just 4.8 years, demonstrating that this is a market people are committing to, not trading through.



Despite the regional turbulence of early 2026 rattling, confidence across the Gulf. According to DLD transaction data, February sales closed at AED 84 billion. March pulled back to AED 56 billion as buyers paused, but April rebounded by 23% to AED 69 billion as confidence returned. This shows that the market had not broken; it just took a breather and soon got back to work.



That same resilience showed up in the listed stocks — but with a lag. Emaar Properties (EMAAR) and Aldar Properties (ALDAR) were caught in the sentiment-driven selloff despite entering 2026 with the strongest fundamentals in their histories. Emaar’s revenue backlog stands at AED 163.4 billion — up 29% year-on-year — providing clear visibility for future earnings. Aldar reported revenue up 12%, EBITDA up 22%, and carries AED 38.2 billion in total liquidity. Yet both stocks remain well below their 52-week highs, not because the business deteriorated, but because geopolitical fear priced in a scenario the physical market never actually experienced.



That gap between price and fundamentals is what makes the medium-term case compelling. Both companies enter the second half of 2026 with record pipelines and earnings growth that have consistently outpaced expectations.



The path from here depends partly on how the geopolitical situation evolves. A resolution in the conflict would act as a catalyst — unlocking the pent-up demand that has already proven itself in the physical market and accelerating the repricing of both stocks toward their fundamental value. Further escalation, on the other hand, could trigger another round of sentiment-driven selling. But that is precisely where the distinction matters: real estate stocks like Emaar and Aldar are more insulated than most. Their revenues are backed by escrow-protected sales, long-term backlogs, and recurring income streams that do not evaporate with a news cycle.

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