PRCA MENA has launched the inaugural edition of its Strategic Advantage Report, bringing together analysis, forecasts and expert perspectives on the forces reshaping communication across the Middle East and North Africa.

Developed exclusively for PRCA MENA members, the report examines the growing role of strategic communications amid geopolitical uncertainty, artificial intelligence, shifting media consumption habits and changing client expectations. The publication features contributions from the PRCA leadership, PRovoke Media, Seven Media, Ruder Finn Atteline, CARMA and Sprint Partners.

The report solidifies communications as an increasingly strategic function, with organisations placing greater emphasis on senior counsel, reputation management, intelligence-led planning and long-term advisory capabilities.

Key findings from the report include:

AI adoption is expected to become the industry’s biggest operational challenge

Nearly three in five organisations expect agency spend to either increase or remain stable

Social media engagement, influencer marketing and public relations remain the most active areas for new business investment

Conrad Egbert MPRCA, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

“The communication industry across the Middle East operates in one of the most complex and fast-moving environments. This report was developed to provide our members with meaningful intelligence, strategic context and practical insight to help organisations navigate uncertainty with greater confidence and clarity.”

Sarah Waddington, CBE, CDir, ChartPR, CEO of PRCA, added:

“The role of communications continues to evolve at a remarkable pace. As automation, geopolitical pressure and changing audience behaviours reshape the profession, strategic judgement and trusted counsel are becoming more valuable than ever. Reports such as this are designed to support PRCA MENA members with the insight needed to anticipate change rather than simply react to it.”

The Strategic Advantage Report forms part of PRCA MENA’s wider investment into industry intelligence, professional development and member resources across the region.

The report is now available exclusively to PRCA MENA members. To access the report, please reach out to the team at Communications@prca.mena.global.

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global