Dubai, UAE: BlackBrick Property, the global property and lifestyle advisory firm, is seeing a definitive shift in buyer priorities across Dubai’s luxury residential market, as geopolitical uncertainty and global wealth movement influence purchasing behaviour. Today’s high-net-worth buyers are increasingly seeking sanctuary-style living, gravitating towards established communities that offer greenery, privacy, wellness amenities, strong infrastructure and a greater sense of calm.

“Geopolitics is definitely shaping the psychology of luxury buyers and accelerating trends that were beginning to materialise at the start of the year,” says Matthew Bate, CEO and Founder at BlackBrick Property. “The conversation in Dubai has shifted away from purely transactional real estate towards homes that offer emotional security, privacy and long-term lifestyle value. The strongest-performing luxury communities today are those that offer more than prestige alone, with buyer preferences focused on green spaces, privacy and wellness.”

Bate continues, “Across Dubai’s luxury market, these trends are evidenced in growing demand for larger plots, mature landscaping, turnkey specifications, private pools, gyms and homes that can function as fully self-contained lifestyles. Communities that tick all the boxes for this mindset include Jumeirah Golf Estates, Victory Heights, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Islands and Al Barari.”

Here, the BlackBrick team identify the five leading specific streets and areas in these communities currently attracting the highest demand:

Flame Tree, Jumeirah Golf Estates: Dubai’s Most Coveted Golf and Lake Views

Jumeirah Golf Estates continues to attract buyers seeking privacy, exclusivity and fully integrated luxury living. Within the community, Flame Tree remains one of the most sought-after sub-communities, particularly villas positioned along the 17th and 18th holes, where homes benefit from dual golf course and lake views alongside sunset-facing orientation.

According to BlackBrick, buyers specifically target this exact stretch of properties due to the rarity of the outlook and lifestyle offering. Within Jumeirah Gold Estates, homes with basements, private gyms, pools and clubhouse proximity also continue to command a premium, reflecting growing demand for residences that support work, wellness and entertainment within a single address.

Street 1, Estella, Victory Heights: Greenery, Walkability and Established Community Living

As buyers increasingly prioritise greenery and lower-density living, Victory Heights has emerged as one of Dubai’s most desirable established villa communities. Known for its walkability, mature landscaping and strong value relative to comparable prime villa communities, the area continues to attract family buyers seeking long-term lifestyle appeal.

Within the community, Estella remains particularly desirable, especially Street 1, where golf course-facing homes benefit from open views and sunset orientation. Elsewhere, Carmen and Novelia are attracting buyers looking for quieter pockets tucked away from through traffic and road noise, reinforcing the wider shift towards privacy and calm.

Savannah and La Avenida, Arabian Ranches: Family-Focused Luxury with Space and Character

One of Dubai’s original villa communities, Arabian Ranches continues to resonate with buyers seeking larger homes, established greenery and world-class education institutions. Across the community, proximity to main exits and connectivity remain key purchasing considerations.

Savannah remains highly sought after due to its proximity to JESS School and the Ranches Souk, alongside its wider streetscape, walkability and greenery. La Avenida 1 and 2 also continue to hold prestige positioning within the community, while Mirador La Colección is attracting buyers seeking larger plots, greater privacy and golf course views. Meanwhile, Alvorada’s distinctive Spanish-style architecture continues to appeal to buyers searching for homes with individuality and warmth, qualities increasingly valued in today’s luxury market.

Cluster 44, Jumeirah Islands: Scarcity Driving Super-Prime Demand

Jumeirah Islands is increasingly emerging as one of Dubai’s most compelling ultra-prime renovation markets, driven by limited inventory and growing demand for bespoke luxury homes. Buyers are increasingly targeting properties positioned directly on the main lake, particularly plots exceeding 11,000 sq ft with extension potential.

Cluster 44 remains the most desirable address due to its Marina skyline views and positioning within the neighbourhood. According to BlackBrick, the growing number of super-prime renovations taking place across the community is significantly elevating buyer perception and long-term value.

Street A, The Nest, Al Barari: Wellness and Privacy as the Ultimate Luxury

Few communities embody Dubai’s evolving definition of luxury quite like Al Barari, where wellness, greenery and privacy sit at the centre of buyer demand. Long considered a hidden gem within Dubai’s ultra-prime market, the community continues to attract buyers seeking sanctuary-style living in a lower-density environment.

Within Al Barari, The Nest has become one of the community’s most desirable enclaves, particularly Street A, where homes back directly onto landscaped parkland and lakes, creating an oasis-like setting rarely found elsewhere in Dubai. Many homes within the sub-community are also undergoing extensive renovations, further elevating the area’s luxury positioning.

www.blackbrickproperty.com

For media queries:

Sophie Toh | DDA Middle East | Sophie.Toh@ddaglobal.com

About BlackBrick Property:

BlackBrick Property is a global property and lifestyle advisory firm founded in Dubai in 2021 by Matthew Bate, offering brokerage, advisory, private office and relocation services. The company is built on the belief that real estate is deeply personal, curating homes and investment opportunities that reflect identity, intention and long-term value. As a living platform, BlackBrick Property connects people, property, and possibility - blending lifestyle intelligence with strategic investment advisory. Every relationship is grounded in trust, every experience designed with purpose and every decision guided by a vision to create meaningful living and generational wealth.