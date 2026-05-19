Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MERED, the award-winning real estate developer, has released new buyer insights from Riviera Residences, its landmark waterfront project designed by Herzog & de Meuron, revealing what is driving high-net-worth buyer decisions in Abu Dhabi's premium property segment. Compiled from direct buyer engagements in Q1 2026, the findings reflect evolving expectations around waterfront living, architectural quality, investment performance, and long-term asset value.

The insights indicate that buyers are increasingly benchmarking Abu Dhabi against established global coastal trophy markets, including Monaco, the French Riviera, Miami, and Singapore, reinforcing the city’s growing position within international premium real estate flows.

Key Buyer Priorities

Buyer demand at Riviera Residences is strongly anchored in waterfront living, with 80% of buyers prioritising uninterrupted sea views as a core requirement in their decision-making process. This reflects the continued importance of visual access to the coastline as a defining feature of premium residential value in Abu Dhabi.

Amenities and wider lifestyle offerings follow closely at 75%, with buyers placing strong emphasis on wellness infrastructure, resort-style environments, outdoor leisure spaces, and integrated community facilities that support long-term residential use. Location is cited by 70% of buyers, particularly in relation to connectivity, proximity to key business and lifestyle districts, and overall accessibility within the capital.

Buyer Demographics

The typical Abu Dhabi buyer falls within the 30 to 50 age range, with distinct behavioural differences across segments. Younger buyers, particularly those in the 30–40 bracket, are more focused on investment performance and capital appreciation, while older buyers tend to prioritise stability, family use, and long-term residential planning.

Professionally, buyers are concentrated across finance and business (35%), technology and entrepreneurship (25%), and venture capital and investment-related roles (20%), and other sectors, including consulting and creative industries (20%). A notable proportion of buyers is based within or closely connected to ADGM, ADIO, and ADNOC, reflecting the development’s alignment with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic and institutional ecosystem.

Investment Profile and Financing

Buyer motivations are broadly balanced between personal use (50%, combining end-users and hybrid buyers) and long-term growth potential (50%), with personal and financial factors assessed in parallel during purchase decisions. Across all categories, capital growth remains a baseline expectation, including among those acquiring units for personal occupancy.

Flexible payment structures remain a key enabler of demand, with 60% of buyers preferring post-handover or staged payment plans. Mortgage financing accounts for 30%, while cash buyers represent 10%, predominantly within investor profiles seeking long-term portfolio diversification.

Michael Belton, the CEO of MERED, commented, “Abu Dhabi's real estate market has seen strong transaction growth, reaching Dh66 billion, up 161 per cent year-on-year according to ADREC. That kind of momentum attracts the most discerning buyers in the world, who've seen the best of what global real estate has to offer and expect the same standard here. Riviera Residences was designed for exactly that level of expectation. Waterfront architecture shaped around the Gulf climate, amenities that genuinely elevate how residents live, and a community we're confident will endure for decades.”

Lifestyle Preferences

Buyer preferences are broadly balanced between family-oriented and social lifestyle needs. Engagement with lifestyle features is exceptionally high, with 9 in 10 buyers raising amenities during initial discussions. Approximately 60% prioritise family-friendly environments, including safety, schooling proximity, and community-focused layouts, while 40% are more drawn to social and entertainment-led amenities such as lounges, dining spaces, and leisure zones.

Personalisation is also becoming more prominent, with around 40% of buyers expressing interest in customised finishes, material selection, and adaptable layouts that support home office use or multi-functional living.

For more information on MERED and its developments, visit mered.ae.

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.