Dubai: Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, announced the results of the Commercial and Residential Real Estate Price Index for the Q4 of 2025, reaffirming the growing role of data in enabling informed decision-making, enhancing transparency across the real estate sector, and advancing Dubai’s vision for a future-ready, data-driven economy.

The results highlighted the sustained strong performance of Dubai’s real estate market, with most segments recording notable growth driven by sustained demand and strong investor confidence, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading and most dynamic real estate destinations.

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai said: “The results of Dubai’s Real Estate Price Index reflect more than the market’s continued growth. They highlight the strength and maturity of Dubai’s data ecosystem, which serves as a strategic enabler of economic decision-making across the emirate. In Dubai, data has evolved beyond a tool for monitoring and analysis into a strategic asset for foresight and guidance, empowering decision-makers and investors with deeper market insights allowing for more accurate and timely decisions.”

H.E. added: “This index is part of Digital Dubai’s broader efforts to advance a data-driven economy that supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and contributes to building a more transparent, balanced, and sustainable real estate market, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for investment and business.”

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, stated: “The indicators recorded in 2025 reflect the continued evolution of Dubai’s real estate market and its ability to sustain balanced growth across various segments, supported by an advanced regulatory framework and integrated digital infrastructure that enhance market efficiency and transparency.”

He added: “Dubai Land Department continues to leverage digital technologies and real estate data to deliver more integrated and accurate services aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the vision of Digital Dubai. These efforts contribute to strengthening market readiness for future developments and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for real estate investment.”

Residential Real Estate: Strong Momentum Led by Villas

Data demonstrated strong performance across the residential sector during 2025, with the overall index recording an annual growth of 9.81% compared to 2024, reflecting continued momentum across Dubai’s real estate market.

Villas led this growth with an annual increase of 14.83%, reflecting growing demand for integrated lifestyles and larger residential spaces. Apartments also maintained positive performance, recording an annual growth of 7.38%, further supporting stability and balance across residential segments.

Commercial Real Estate: Accelerated Growth Reflecting Economic Activity

Commercial real estate recorded positive performance during 2025, with the overall index increasing by 9.54% compared to 2024, supported by continued momentum across Dubai’s economic and commercial sectors.

Office spaces led growth with an annual increase of 15.86%, reflecting rising demand for office space, while retail shops recorded an annual growth of 11.52%, highlighting continued momentum in the retail sector and improving consumer demand.

Hospitality Sector: Balanced Growth Reflecting Market Dynamism

The hospitality sector also recorded positive performance during 2025, achieving an annual growth of 4.80% compared to 2024, supported by sustained tourism activity and recovering demand.

Hotel apartments led the sector’s growth with an increase of 6.25%, reflecting growing demand for flexible and long-stay accommodation options, while hotel rooms recorded growth of 0.85%, indicating stable performance and continued demand for traditional hospitality services.

Collectively, these results reinforce the pivotal role of data in understanding Dubai’s real estate market dynamics and strengthening the ability to anticipate future trends, supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness.