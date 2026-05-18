68% of respondents to Property Finder's bi-monthly consumer survey indicated plans to purchase within the next six months.

73% in March and 70% in April expect property prices to soften - a sharp reversal of a near-equal price sentiment recorded just two months prior.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Buyer confidence in Dubai's property market is not just holding, it is sharpening. Property Finder today released the latest edition of the Property Finder Market Pulse, its bi-monthly consumer sentiment poll in which active property seekers on the platform are asked about their buying intent and price expectations. The March-April 2026 edition surveyed 4,735 respondents and reveals that two thirds of active property seekers plan to purchase within the next six months, as expectations of a price drop reach new highs this year.

The findings point to a market where purchase demand is holding strong and a growing majority believe prices will come down when they do. Across the respondents surveyed in March and April 2026, 68% said they intend to purchase a property within the next six months. Buying intent was consistent across both months - 68% in March and 67% in April - continuing a trend of sustained engagement across every Market Pulse edition to date, despite a critical period, depicting solid belief in the emirate, and moreover the country’s property market.

The more significant story is in how sharply price sentiment has moved. In the January–February 2026 poll, buyers were almost evenly split - 36% expected prices to decrease, 35% expected an increase, and 29% expected stability - reflecting a market where prices were seen as elevated and opinions on their next move were divided.

By March–April, that divided view had resolved into a clear majority position. In March, 73% of respondents expected prices to decrease, with only 16% expecting an increase and 11% expecting prices to hold. In April, 70% expected a decrease, 17% an increase, and 12% stability. The shift is consistent across both months and aligns with observed decreases in price per square foot during the same period, suggesting buyers are tracking market signals closely.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: "Around two thirds of people planning to buy is not a number you see in a market that has lost confidence. What our findings tell us is that Dubai's property market continues to command genuine, forward-looking conviction. Buyers are not on the fence, they are actively tracking conditions, waiting for the right moment, and ready to move. That level of engaged, opportunistic intent is one of the strongest signals of sustained market health we have seen."

About the Property Finder Market Pulse

The Property Finder Market Pulse is a bi-monthly consumer sentiment poll conducted to track buyer confidence and price expectations among active property seekers. Respondents are asked whether they intend to purchase property within the next six months; those who indicate buying intent are then asked how they expect prices to move. Responses of "I'm not sure" are excluded from the price sentiment analysis.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering buyers, investors and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

Property Finder publishes a suite of market analysis reports across the UAE, spanning monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly insights.

For more information and market insights, please contact:

Abhi Selvakumar

Public Relations Manager, Property Finder

abhi.selvakumar@propertyfinder.ae

Tony Sidgwick

Account Director, Gambit PR & Communications

propertyfinder@gambit.ae