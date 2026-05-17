Dubai, UAE – Bayut and dubizzle property, part of homegrown unicorn Dubizzle Group, have released their latest in-house market analysis, highlighting sustained recovery across key property engagement metrics nearly two months after the onset of recent regional uncertainty. The data indicates that UAE property seeker activity, agent engagement and high-intent enquiries have continued to recover steadily, reinforcing the underlying resilience of the country’s real estate market.

According to Bayut and dubizzle Property data, active users rebounded to 85% of the 2026 baseline by Day 58, while unique buyers returned to 87%. The strength was even more pronounced across platform engagement metrics, with impressions reaching 92% of the 2026 baseline, views reaching 89%, and high-intent enquiries recovering to 80%. When benchmarked against 2025 levels, impressions, views and high-intent enquiries stood at 104%, 105% and 108% respectively, showing that market activity remains ahead of last year’s performance.

The analysis also shows strong recovery in agent engagement. Average daily agent responses recovered to 107% of the 2026 baseline, reflecting the continued commitment of real estate professionals to serving buyers, tenants and investors during a period of shifting sentiment.

This renewed activity is further supported by strong engagement with Bayut’s data-led tools, including TruEstimate™ and Dubai Transactions. Traffic to Dubai Transactions and TruEstimate™ report generation both showed continued momentum following the initial market adjustment, signalling that users are increasingly relying on verified data and transparent insights to make informed property decisions.

Matt Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at Bayut & dubizzle said:

“Periods of uncertainty often reveal the true strength of a market. What we are seeing across our platforms is a measured and confident return of activity, supported by serious buyers, committed agents and increasingly data-led decision-making. The UAE real estate market continues to demonstrate maturity, with users actively engaging with trusted tools such as TruEstimate™ and Dubai Transactions to understand value, compare opportunities and make better-informed choices. This is exactly the kind of behaviour that supports long-term market stability.”

Dubai continued to attract strong property interest across both ready and off-plan segments. In ready sales, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Arjan were among the most searched apartment communities, while DAMAC Hills 2, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches 3, Arabian Ranches and Dubai South led villa interest. For off-plan demand, areas such as Majan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South, Jumeirah Village Triangle and Business Bay stood out for apartments, while The Oasis by Emaar, The Valley by Emaar, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai South and Mohammed Bin Rashid City led villa interest.

Rental demand also remained concentrated across established and emerging family and lifestyle communities. Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Business Bay, Dubai Marina and Meydan ranked among the most popular apartment rental areas, while DAMAC Hills 2, Dubai South, Mirdif, Arabian Ranches 3 and The Valley by Emaar were among the most searched villa rental communities.

The latest findings point to a market that is not only recovering, but doing so with greater reliance on data, transparency and qualified engagement. With more than 18 million property impressions in Dubai recorded by Day 58, Bayut and dubizzle data suggests that the UAE’s property sector continues to benefit from deep buyer interest, resilient agent activity and sustained confidence in the country’s long-term real estate fundamentals.