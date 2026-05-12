Primary market and off-plan demand held firm through the conflict period, with off-plan primary growing 20% year on year in March.

Investor purchase intent on Mortgage Finder rose nearly four-fold between March and April, signalling that the pause was a deferral, not a departure.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai's property market opened 2026 with the strongest month in its history. January recorded a total transaction value of AED 72.4 billion, a 63% increase year on year, driven by a 90% surge in the primary market.

Property Finder data showed new buyer enquiries rising more than 25% compared to December 2025, with over two thirds from individuals earning above AED 40,000 per month, and more than 85% of transactions owner-occupier led. February sustained the momentum: transaction value grew 19% year on year, the commercial segment posted 118% growth, and Mortgage Finder revealed that 88% of clients were buying to live in. The market was broad, deep, and grounded in genuine demand.

Then late February arrived, followed by the regional conflict.

Property Finder’s March analysis captured the immediate human response precisely. Transaction value declined 8% year on year and 19% month on month. The secondary market contracted 34% year on year as buyers requiring immediate certainty stepped back. Mortgage Finder data shows 10% of clients cancelled contracts, a further 20% chose to pause, and seven mainstream lenders reduced loan-to-value ratios from 80% to 70%. The friction was real. Yet the primary market grew 18% year on year through the same period, and off-plan primary, where buyers are committing to assets two to three years out, grew 20% year on year. The buyers with a long-term view on Dubai did not move their stance.

April is where the full picture emerges. Total DLD-registered mortgage value reached AED 9.02 billion in April. Rental contract volumes grew 16% year on year as tenants who had renewed cautiously in place during the conflict began moving again. Lenders that had tightened criteria have in recent weeks begun reverting to pre-conflict policies, a further signal that institutional confidence is returning.

"Every market faces moments of hesitation, what matters is what the data shows when that hesitation lifts." said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder. "The data across these four months tells a precise story. Those who paused in March were making a timing decision, not a fundamentals-based one. When April came, villa searches on Property Finder reached 46% of all sale searches, the highest we have seen this year, with mortgage activity on Mortgage Finder hitting its peak for the year at AED 9.02 billion, and investor purchase intent rising nearly four-fold. The market did not need rescuing. It needed time."

Structurally, the market is also better positioned than it was a year ago. Dubai Land Department removed minimum property value thresholds for the two-year investor visa and relaxed upfront requirements for the ten-year Golden Visa. The conditions for a measured, data-backed and recovery is in place.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering buyers, investors and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

Property Finder publishes a suite of market analysis reports across the UAE, spanning monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly insights.

For more information and market insights, please contact:

Abhi Selvakumar

Public Relations Manager, Property Finder

abhi.selvakumar@propertyfinder.ae

propertyfinder@gambit.ae