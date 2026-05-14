More than 13,100 jobs supported in 2024, with women representing 41% of employees, 17 percentage points higher than the national average

Dubai, UAE – McDonald’s UAE has published its first-ever Economic Impact Report, conducted by Oxford Economics, revealing the brand’s significant contribution to the nation’s economy, workforce development, environment and community wellbeing in 2024.

Serving the UAE since 1994 and operated locally by Emirates Fast Food Company, McDonald’s UAE has become an integral part of the nation’s business and community landscape. The company’s operations, supply chain spending, and employee wage impact generated a total contribution of AED 2.32 billion to the UAE’s GDP in 2024 alone. For every AED 1 million in direct GDP created by McDonald’s UAE, a further AED 2.7 million was supported across the wider economy.

The report analysis furthermore highlights McDonald’s UAE as a significant employment engine, supporting more than 13,100 jobs across its restaurants and supply chain in 2024. This includes roles across restaurant teams, logistics, food production, and local suppliers. The company continues to play an important role in early career development, with 22% of its workforce aged 18–24. Women make up 41% of employees - 17 percentage points above the national average - and, reflecting its commitment to inclusion, McDonald’s UAE operates a fully female-staffed restaurant in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

“Over the past three decades, McDonald’s UAE has proudly grown alongside the nation, creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, and investing in communities. In 2024, our restaurants served over 62 million guests and delivered more than 14 million meals to homes and workplaces,” said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our presence, upgrading our operations, and leveraging our scale to drive lasting economic, social, and environmental impact. This report demonstrates the tangible value our business generates, underscoring our role in supporting the UAE’s long-term growth and success.”

Sustainability and community impact also remain central to the business. For the past 15 years, McDonald’s UAE has recycled used cooking oil into biodiesel, reducing emissions by 2.8 million kg of CO₂e in 2024. The company supported national relief and social initiatives too, including donating 1,000 meals during the UAE floods, contributing over AED 1.7 million to Emirates Red Crescent to support access to healthcare, and AED 1 million to the Mother Endowment Campaign. As part of its community wellbeing initiatives, McDonald’s UAE invested AED 1.6 million in its Junior Padel Academy, enabling more than 1,200 children aged 8–12 to learn new skills.

Beyond its direct economic footprint, the report also outlines McDonald’s UAE’s continued investment in the country’s future. In 2024, the company invested approximately AED 87 million, around 7% of total supplier spend, in new restaurants and upgrades, reinforcing its long-term commitment to growth in the UAE.

The findings from Oxford Economics reflect the broader impact beyond every meal, showing how local ownership, domestic sourcing and community investment create lasting value. It’s the good you don’t order.

Full report can be seen HERE. Report published 2026:

1. Values reflect 2024 unless stated otherwise.

2. In UAE, McDonald’s restaurants are operated by Emirates Fast Food Company - WLL.

3. Totals do not sum due to rounding.

Impact estimates provided by Oxford Economics. The GDP, employment and tax impact reflects McDonald’s domestic operations in the UAE, as well as any estimated supply chain expenditure with UAE-based suppliers by the International Developmental Licensed markets in scope of this 2026 study.

About McDonald’s UAE:



Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 200 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed through its food safety promise, to maintaining the highest quality of products served at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering. In 2024, McDonald’s UAE was named as the first best workplace in the UAE by Great Place to Work.

McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald’s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald’s UAE’s used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company’s logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have travelled over 28 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 26 million kg CO2e emissions.

For further information about McDonald’s UAE please visit: mcdonalds.com or contact Weber Shandwick on McDonaldsuae@webershandwick.com or +971 4 445 42 22.