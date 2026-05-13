98% of consumers in Saudi Arabia want invisible payments, but security remains the deciding factor at checkout

56% are ready for AI assistants to shop on their behalf, while 47% cite privacy as the primary barrier to adoption

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a digitally driven economy under Vision 2030, the definition of a successful payment experience is rapidly evolving. Checkout.com’s 2026 report, MENA Digital Commerce 2026: The New Era of AI in Payments, indicates that while the Kingdom is agentic-ready, the future of ecommerce depends largely on consumer trust in payments and payment security.

As digital commerce adoption accelerates across the country, consumers are sending a clear signal: they expect payments to be simple, invisible, and embedded, but never at the expense of security. Checkout.com’s latest research shows that 98% of Saudi consumers now value “invisible” payments, transactions that occur without the need for manual entry of credentials or page redirections. This demand for frictionless experiences is paired with a strong expectation for security, reinforcing trust as the foundation of digital commerce and a critical enabler of Saudi Arabia’s next phase of digital transformation and agentic commerce.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-evolving digital commerce markets globally, driven by ambitious national transformation goals and a highly engaged digital consumer base,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA at Checkout.com. “Consumers in the Kingdom are embracing invisible and embedded payment experiences at scale, but they are equally clear that trust and payment security remain non-negotiable. Our report shows that 57% of Saudi consumers consider safe and secure payments to be among the most important factors when shopping online. For businesses, the opportunity lies in delivering highly convenient experiences while building the confidence that drives long-term customer loyalty, which in turn drives growth.”

Trust is the foundation of digital commerce in Saudi Arabia

Delivering both simple experiences and strong protection is becoming increasingly critical as online shopping scales across Saudi Arabia, with 50% of consumers now shopping online at least weekly and 67% expecting to increase the frequency of their online shopping over the next 12 months.

Digital wallets are becoming deeply integrated into everyday financial behaviour, with 65% of Saudi consumers using them monthly or more often for buying, budgeting, and managing finances, and 75% using them for money transfers. This momentum reflects the Kingdom’s broader shift toward digital-first financial services and cashless commerce. This momentum is reflected in Checkout.com’s regional performance, where total processing volume in MENA increased by 62% year-on-year.

The demand for simplicity, however, is highly conditional on trust. While 98% of consumers want to be invisible and disappear into the background, this demand depends on trust. When that trust is broken, the consequences are immediate: 36% of Saudi consumers say they would switch directly to a competitor if they encountered a falsely declined payment.

Security concerns continue to interrupt the checkout journey, with 27% of Saudi consumers abandoning carts due to payment security concerns, while 31% say they would avoid purchasing from a website altogether if they felt uncertain about payment safety. In fact, 57% of consumers prioritise a safe and secure payment process over other aspects of the shopping experience, reinforcing that convenience alone is no longer enough to win customer trust.

At the same time, 58% of Saudi consumers say they are willing to save their card details to simplify the checkout process, signalling a strong appetite for convenience. This willingness is also conditional, driven by the expectation of robust fraud protection. For merchants, success requires a delicate balancing act: creating an experience that is frictionless enough to convert, yet secure enough to ensure loyalty.

Agentic commerce readiness

The report highlights AI and agentic commerce as the next frontier for retail in Saudi Arabia. More than half (56%) of consumers say they are comfortable allowing AI agents to shop on their behalf, although widespread adoption still depends heavily on trust and transparency, with 47% citing privacy concerns as the primary barrier to adoption.

Despite these concerns, the appeal of agentic commerce is rooted in convenience and efficiency. In a market where 51% of shoppers already compare prices online while in-store, AI agents are emerging as 'super shoppers' capable of identifying the best prices, comparing products, and simplifying purchase decisions in real time.

Consumers are most willing to delegate tasks such as finding the best price for an item (44%), comparing product options and reviews (34%), buying groceries (27%), buying clothes (27%), and booking travel or transportation (26%).

Adoption is not uniform, though, with men (58%) and high-income earners (68%) showing significantly higher levels of comfort with AI than women (51%) and lower-income groups (46%). This indicates that agentic commerce will initially be driven by digitally confident and wealthier segments before broadening across the wider population.

Where consumers are spending their money online

Across Saudi Arabia, broader spending trends point to a rapidly evolving digital economy fuelled by mobile-first consumer behaviour and rising ecommerce adoption. Social commerce continues to gain traction, with 26% of consumers now shopping through social media platforms, while digital wallets increasingly play a central role in both payments and personal finance management.

The report identifies significant diversification in online spending habits across the Kingdom, with food delivery emerging as the most frequent ecommerce category at 54% of respondents. This is followed by clothing and fashion at 52%, and beauty, electronics, and travel all at 38%. These trends reflect a consumer base that is increasingly utilising digital platforms for a broad spectrum of daily needs.

The report concludes that trust is no longer a differentiator in digital commerce, but a baseline expectation. As payments become faster, more invisible, success in Saudi Arabia’s digital economy will belong to brands that can deliver intuitive and frictionless experiences without compromising security. In a market defined by rapid innovation, ambitious digital transformation, and rising consumer expectations, trust has become the ultimate currency.

“What we are seeing in Saudi Arabia is the evolution of one of the world’s most advanced digital payment ecosystems,” said Abbondandolo. “The Kingdom has already surpassed its Vision 2030, 70% cashless society target ahead of schedule, and the data tells us that conversation is now shifting beyond digital payment adoption to how businesses can create smarter, safer, and more intelligent commerce experiences.”

“As AI, embedded finance, and invisible payments become more integrated into everyday consumer journeys, expectations are rising rapidly. Consumers in Saudi Arabia no longer evaluate businesses solely on whether they offer digital payments, but on how invisible, secure, and personalised those payment experiences are. The next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia will be defined by companies that successfully combine innovation, trust, and AI-driven commerce to create experiences that are frictionless, transparent, and built for the future,” he concluded.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com exceeded $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, HungerStation, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, Tamara and Uber.

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