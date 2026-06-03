Dubai recorded AED 28.51 billion in residential and commercial property transactions across 10,218 deals in May 2026.

Residential sales reached AED 22.01 billion through 9,507 transactions, with off-plan properties accounting for approximately 74% of total activity.

Commercial transactions totalled AED 6.50 billion, led by office assets which generated AED 2.52 billion in sales.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 28.51 billion in residential and commercial property transactions across 10,218 deals during May 2026, reflecting continued activity across both sectors as the emirate advances major infrastructure projects, attracts new residents and businesses, and reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for investment and long-term living.

Residential transactions reached AED 22.01 billion through 9,507 sales during the month, while commercial transactions generated AED 6.50 billion across 711 deals. Activity remained concentrated across established communities and emerging growth corridors supported by strong connectivity, quality infrastructure, and long-term development plans.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Dubai’s real estate market is increasingly reflecting the city’s broader economic story. Continued investment in infrastructure, connectivity, business competitiveness, and quality of life is creating a foundation that supports long-term demand across both residential and commercial sectors”.

“The AED 28.5 billion recorded in May is not simply a measure of transaction activity. It reflects continued confidence in Dubai as a place to live, invest, build businesses, and plan for the future. That confidence continues to attract buyers from a diverse mix of local, regional, and international markets”.

Off-plan properties remained the largest contributor to residential activity, generating 7,079 transactions valued at AED 14.18 billion. The secondary market recorded 2,422 transactions worth AED 7.74 billion, highlighting continued demand for completed homes across established residential communities.

Commercial real estate also maintained healthy activity levels throughout the month. Office transactions generated AED 2.52 billion, accounting for the largest share of commercial transaction value, followed by whole-building transactions at AED 1.77 billion and land transactions at AED 1.18 billion.

Demand for commercial assets continues to be supported by business expansion, new company formation, and Dubai’s growing role as a regional centre for finance, technology, trade, and entrepreneurship.

Syed added: “One of Dubai’s greatest strengths is its ability to anticipate future demand and evolve accordingly. Recent updates linked to residency and property ownership are part of a broader approach that continues to enhance accessibility while supporting long-term market sustainability”.

“Combined with major infrastructure projects, continued business expansion, and investment in integrated communities, these initiatives continue to reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for talent, capital, and long-term investment”.

As Dubai continues to advance major infrastructure initiatives and attract businesses, talent, and capital from around the world, the emirate remains well positioned to support sustained activity across both residential and commercial real estate sectors.

The full Springfield Properties Dubai Real Estate Report for May 2026 is available at link.

About Springfield Properties

Established in 2008, Springfield Properties has become one of the UAE’s most trusted and influential real estate brokerages. Guided by the vision of its CEO Farooq Syed, the company combines innovation, transparency, and data-driven insight to redefine client experience in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Today, Springfield Properties is home to 150+ realtors and marketing professionals, serving more than 1,000 clients annually across luxury, residential, and commercial sectors. The firm’s mission is rooted in helping value-driven investors, individuals, and families achieve financial success through tailored, ethical, and research-led real estate solutions.

In 2025, Springfield Properties delivered record-breaking performance, achieving property transactions touching almost AED 3 billion, while being recognised with multiple industry honours and Top Sales Agent awards.

Springfield’s strength lies particularly in its off-plan expertise, which accounts for 70% of total sales, with the remaining 30% from the secondary market. Its specialised team of advisors provides clients with comprehensive analysis on project potential, payment plans, and ROI forecasts — transforming complex investment decisions into strategic opportunities.

Technology remains a cornerstone of Springfield’s growth. The firm has brokered a significant share of its real estate transactions through social media, driven by Farooq Syed’s educational content and digital-first strategy. His YouTube channel — now the largest real estate platform in Dubai — provides transparent market insights, investment analysis, and property showcases, fostering trust among investors worldwide. The company aims to further increase its digital sales by 50% by 2026.

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