Baku, Azerbaijan: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has released its 2025 Annual Report during the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings held in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing a year of expanded impact in Islamic finance transformation, innovative solutions, and capacity development.

The report highlights how IsDBI strengthened its role as a global knowledge leader by advancing innovative solutions and scaling support to Member Countries through knowledge-based interventions, Islamic finance grants, and strategic partnerships.

In 2025, IsDBI significantly expanded its footprint in Islamic finance transformation, approving 25 new technical assistance projects valued at US$4.14 million and completing 19 projects worth US$3 million, supporting countries in strengthening regulatory frameworks and promoting inclusive financial systems.

Since 2013, the Institute’s interventions in this regard have reached over US$27.57 million across 181 projects benefiting more than 34 countries, underlining its sustained contribution to development outcomes across the Islamic world.

The Annual Report highlights major progress in IsDBI’s three flagship transformative projects, namely Awqāf Free Zones, Digital Postal Islamic Financial Services, and Smart Countertrade System, which have all advanced to pilot-ready stages. These initiatives aim to address global challenges such as financial inclusion, food and energy security, and trade resilience.

Furthermore, the Institute accelerated its focus on digital innovation in Islamic finance, enhancing its Islamic Finance Artificial Intelligence Assistant (IFAA) and hosting its first AI Hackathon on Islamic Finance, engaging more than 40 teams in developing cutting-edge solutions aligned with industry standards.

Human capital development in Islamic finance also remained a cornerstone of IsDBI’s work in 2025, with the delivery of over 20 training programs reaching around 500 professionals across Member Countries. A key achievement in this area was the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program, a flagship initiative equipping emerging leaders from 20 countries with innovation-driven and values-based entrepreneurship skills. The program was designed and implemented in collaboration with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Saudi Arabia.

The Institute also strengthened its thought leadership through flagship publications, global partnerships, and digital engagement, reinforcing its position as a leading voice in Islamic economics and finance.

Commenting on the issuance of the Annual Report, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, said: “I am pleased to note that the Institute has continued to strengthen its unique role in the global development ecosystem by bridging knowledge creation, building human capital, and designing innovative solutions to address economic challenges.”

The 2025 Annual Report is accessible on IsDBI website here.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

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