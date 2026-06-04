Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE remains one of the world’s most attractive real estate investment destinations in spite of the recent regional challenges, according to a new global survey commissioned by Arada.

Arada’s UAE Property Investment Index, which was conducted by US-based Penta Group, ranked the country as the top investment destination, with 56% of global investors expressing serious interest in the UAE’s property market, more than any other market surveyed, and ahead of the United States (54%), the United Kingdom (41%), France (28%) and Spain (27%).

Conducted between 1 April to 23 April across 12 key markets, the survey of 689 established property investors is the first piece of major research conducted into international buyer sentiment about the UAE real estate market since the regional conflict began on 28 February.

Findings from Arada’s UAE Property Investment Index show that:

Familiarity with opportunities in the UAE’s real estate sector, at 51%, is on a par with that of the UK and US, at 51% and 53% respectively.

The UAE’s appeal is particularly pronounced for investors in nearby markets with 91% of Indian investors, 92% of Egyptian investors and 85% of Saudi investors citing the country as a top-three destination.

Among European investors, the UAE was the top choice outside the home country for French investors (63%), German investors (60%) and Swiss investors (57%).

Strong potential returns are the number one investment driver globally (38%), with Australian (57%), Spanish (56%) and British (41%) investors all ranking return potential as their primary consideration.

Safety and stability is the defining factor for Chinese (65%) and German (58%) investors — and the UAE's regulatory framework, political stability and transparent property laws make it one of the world's most trusted environments for property investment.

Ease of purchase and ownership was cited by 34% of respondents overall, rising to 57% among Saudi investors and 41% among Egyptian investors — reflecting the UAE's reputation as a low-barrier, investor-friendly market.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “These findings confirm what we have observed in our own sales performance – that despite recent headwinds international investors recognise the UAE's structural advantages in regulatory maturity, track record of performance, and stable economic fundamentals. Continued adaptation has been key to the UAE’s rise as a global investment destination - whether it’s the pandemic or the financial crisis, this country has demonstrated time and again that it adjusts fast and better than anywhere else in the world.”

Taken together, the findings paint a compelling picture of the UAE's position in the global investment landscape, showing a market that leads on the factors investors care about most: returns, stability, tax efficiency and accessibility. Publication of the research also comes as the UAE announces record infrastructure investments, including the AED34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line, the world's first commercial air taxi network, and the AED6 billion Fourth Federal Corridor to cut congestion between Emirates and boost connectivity across the country.

For Arada, whose project pipeline exceeds AED130 billion globally and whose communities are designed to deliver the lifestyle appeal, quality and long-term value that international buyers increasingly demand, the research validates both the strength of the UAE market and the company's strategy of expanding into similarly high-potential markets including the United Kingdom and Australia.

The research was conducted by Penta Group, a global insight and research organisation headquartered in the USA. The research was undertaken from 1st to 23rd April among 689 investors across 12 different markets. The investors surveyed had to have annual incomes above $100,000, with over $250,000 in investible assets who had invested or were interested in investing in real estate outside their own country, including the UAE. Details about Penta Group can be found at www.pentagroup.com.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com