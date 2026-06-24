While over 70% of regional organizations in the Middle East have faced suspected AI-enabled cyber attacks in the past year, budgets have yet to fully catch up, with 56% of companies reporting moderate increases (25%-75%) in cybersecurity spending.

The region is witnessing robust demand for cybersecurity professionals, with 64% of organizations seeking specialized talent

32% of Middle East firms have advanced, widely adopted, and proven cybersecurity solutions, the highest proportion of any region globally

Dubai, UAE – A recent report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reveals that Middle East organizations are emerging as global frontrunners in the race to combat AI-powered cyber threats, with the region demonstrating exceptional commitment to cybersecurity investment, talent acquisition, and the deployment of advanced defensive technologies.

With the recent emergence of Anthropic's Claude Mythos, an AI model reportedly capable of outperforming humans at hacking and cyber-security tasks and uncovering vulnerabilities that have lain dormant for decades, regulators and finance ministers globally are now grappling with the implications of such capabilities. In this rapidly evolving threat landscape, the Middle East's proactive approach to cyber defense positions the region to meet this new generation of threats head-on.

The report based on a global BCG survey of 500 senior leaders, titled AI Is Raising the Stakes in Cybersecurity, examines how AI is reshaping the cyber threat landscape while offering powerful new tools for organizational defense. At a time when AI-enabled attacks are producing multimillion-dollar losses worldwide, including a notable $25 million deepfake CFO fraud and AI-powered ransomware attacks that have shut down critical hospital operations, the findings underscore an urgent need for enterprises to transform their defensive postures.

More than 70% of organizations in the region stated they have experienced a suspected AI-enabled cyber-attack in the past year. At the same time, the Middle East has the highest percentage of companies prioritizing AI to improve cyber defenses at 70%, reflecting a forward-looking approach to security. However, budgets have yet to fully align with this vision. While 56% of companies in the region have moderately increased their cybersecurity budgets (between 25%-75%) over the past year, none of the surveyed companies stated a significant budget increase (more than 75%). For comparison, this figure reaches 3% and 4% in other emerging markets such as Africa and Latin America, respectively.

The region's leadership in deploying mature cybersecurity capabilities is important. The report finds that 32% of Middle East firms now operate advanced, widely adopted, and proven cybersecurity solutions, the highest proportion of any global market surveyed. This positions the region as a benchmark for other markets seeking to close the widening gap between offensive capabilities and defensive readiness.

Demand for cybersecurity talent in the Middle East further reflects the region's commitment to building robust defenses, 64% of firms report strong demand for cybersecurity professionals, as organizations seek to close capability gaps and establish the human expertise necessary to deploy and manage sophisticated AI-powered security tools. The report identifies several AI solutions that have the potential to strengthen organizational cybersecurity, including deepfake blocking technologies, Security Operation Center alert prioritization systems, behavior analysis detection tools, and fake account identification capabilities.

"The timing of these findings is critical. We are now operating in an environment where AI-enabled attacks are scaling faster than traditional security measures can respond, passive defense is no longer viable," said Shoaib Yousuf, Managing Director & Partner at BCG. "The Middle East invested ahead of the curve, treating cybersecurity as a board-level strategic priority rather than a technical issue. That foresight is now proving essential, and the gap between prepared organizations and those still building foundational capabilities will only widen."

The report emphasizes that addressing AI-enabled cyber threats requires unprecedented collaboration between CEOs and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). CEOs must prioritize cybersecurity and AI at the board level, while CISOs should accelerate deployment of high-impact, AI-enabled use cases. In practice, organizations should consider the following actions.

Establish board-backed accountability and funding for AI-enabled cyber risks: Elevate cybersecurity to the board agenda with clear ownership, measurable targets, and sustained investment. AI-enabled threats evolve rapidly—leadership must treat cyber resilience as a strategic priority, not a technical afterthought. Deploy AI as a core defensive capability: Embed AI across security operations to accelerate threat detection, incident response, and anomaly identification. AI-powered tools help teams prioritize alerts, spot sophisticated phishing, and detect suspicious behavior before attacks escalate. Secure AI systems themselves: Protect AI models, data pipelines, and training environments from manipulation and adversarial attacks. Implement strong governance, continuous monitoring, and rigorous testing to ensure AI systems remain trusted and resilient. Build agility through multi-vendor architecture: Avoid single-vendor dependency, which creates blind spots and systemic risk. A flexible, multi-vendor approach enables rapid integration of new capabilities and maintains resilience when one layer is compromised.

Read the Full Report: To explore BCG’s complete analysis, read the comprehensive report [here].

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