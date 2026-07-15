49% of investors believe transaction volumes could increase despite Q1 setting a record benchmark for Dubai real estate

61% expect luxury property activity to remain resilient and maintain or exceed previous quarter levels

More than 5,000 participants share their market outlook through StakePredict, creating a new measure of investor sentiment

Dubai, UAE – Investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate market remains strong despite a challenging few months, according to the inaugural results from StakePredict, the Middle East’s first real estate prediction market launched by Stake, the MENA region’s leading digital real estate investment platform.

Following a record-breaking first quarter for Dubai real estate, which set one of the highest benchmarks ever for market performance, StakePredict captured the views of more than 5,000 participants to understand whether investors believed momentum could continue in the months ahead.

The findings reveal continued optimism across key market indicators, with 69% of respondents expecting Dubai property prices to rise. Almost half (49%) believe transaction volumes could increase compared to Q1 levels, highlighting the resilience of investor sentiment even as the market enters its next phase following exceptional growth.

Dubai’s luxury property sector also continues to inspire confidence, with 61% of participants expecting transaction activity to remain at or above Q1 levels. The findings reinforce continued investor confidence in Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate destination, while demonstrating the value of tracking sentiment alongside actual market performance.

Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake, said: "What makes these first StakePredict results particularly interesting is the timing. Dubai real estate entered 2026 with an exceptionally strong first quarter, setting a high benchmark for the rest of the year. Despite this, and despite broader global uncertainty, investors continue to show confidence in the strength and resilience of the market.

"StakePredict was created to capture exactly these moments, not only where the market is today, but how investors believe it will evolve. By measuring expectations and comparing them with verified market outcomes, we are creating a new layer of transparency around investor confidence and behaviour."

Launched in June, StakePredict gives participants the opportunity to forecast future trends across Dubai’s property market and compare their views against verified market data. As the Middle East’s first real estate prediction market, it offers a new way to capture investor sentiment and understands how expectations evolve alongside market performance.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, StakePredict will return in mid-August, inviting investors to forecast the key trends shaping Q3. Participants can share their outlook, track how sentiment shifts and see how their predictions compare with real results. StakePredict can be accessed via the Stake app HERE.

Media Contacts:

Stake

Ozge Onur

ozge@getstake.com

Media Contacts:

Gambit Public Relations Management

Tony Sidgwick

tony@gambit.ae