Middle East: As organizations accelerate AI deployment across their businesses, they face growing risks from increasing dependence on external providers for critical AI capabilities, according to new insights from Bain & Company.

Bain's latest analysis, Resilience by Design: Preparing Your AI Stack for an Era of Uncertainty, finds that companies should rethink how they design, operate and govern their AI stacks as access to AI models, infrastructure, data and tooling becomes less predictable amid geopolitical developments, export controls and evolving national AI policies.

According to Bain, AI infrastructure is increasingly being treated by governments as a strategic national asset, driving greater focus on AI sovereignty and creating new operational risks for businesses that rely heavily on external technology providers. Rather than seeking to own every layer of the AI stack, organizations should design systems that remain resilient and adaptable as technologies, regulations and business needs evolve.

The report identifies three strategic questions leaders should address to strengthen the resilience of their AI environments:

How can organizations design AI architectures that remain flexible as models, deployment requirements and regulations evolve?

When do vendor dependencies become business vulnerabilities, and how can companies preserve optionality?

How can governance be embedded into AI systems to maintain compliance, accountability and trust as AI adoption scales?

Bain notes that many organizations prioritize rapid AI deployment through tightly integrated platforms and single-model ecosystems, but these approaches can reduce flexibility when business or regulatory conditions change. Instead, leading companies are making deliberate decisions about where flexibility matters most, enabling them to switch models, migrate workloads and respond more effectively to changing requirements. The report cites research from Harvard Business School showing that companies with more modular data architectures were better positioned to absorb the impact of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) than peers with more rigid systems.

The report also highlights growing concerns around vendor concentration. While partnerships remain essential to scaling AI, organizations should understand where dependencies are accumulating and ensure they can maintain operational continuity if providers, technologies or regulatory conditions change. Bain cites a 2026 Zapier survey of more than 500 US executives, which found that 74% said losing their primary AI vendor would disrupt operations, while 58% of organizations that had attempted to migrate providers reported the process either failed or proved significantly more difficult than expected.

As AI adoption expands across industries, governance is becoming equally critical. Bain argues that organizations should embed governance into their AI stacks from the outset through clear decision rights, human oversight, auditability, validation and ongoing monitoring. The report notes that according to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, the share of organizations assessing the security of AI tools before deployment increased from 37% in 2025 to 64% in 2026, reflecting the growing importance of trust and accountability.

Looking ahead, Bain concludes that resilience should become a core design principle for AI adoption rather than a response to disruption. Organizations that build flexibility into their AI architectures, anticipate critical dependencies and embed governance from the outset will be better positioned to adapt as technologies, regulations and geopolitical conditions continue to evolve.

Editor’s Note – For interviews or further information, please contact:

Christine Abi Assi – christine@daydreamer.agency

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