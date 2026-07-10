Dubai, UAE: New global research from Project Management Institute (PMI) and Green Project Management (GPM) has found that sustainability is now the strongest predictor of project success, outperforming traditional delivery factors such as governance structures, methodologies, and other established project management practices.

The findings, released alongside the launch of PMI and GPM’s new Certified Sustainable Project Professional (CSPP)™ certification and e-learning program, highlight a growing gap between sustainability ambition and execution. While 79% of professionals believe sustainability positions their organizations for long-term success, only 41% say it is fully integrated across projects and functions.

The research also reveals a significant confidence gap between leadership and delivery teams. While 85% of sustainability executives believe their organizations will achieve their sustainability goals, confidence drops to 43% among PMO leaders and just 20% among project professionals.

For organizations in the UAE, where sustainability is central to economic diversification, infrastructure development, energy transition, and future-readiness agendas, the findings underline the importance of execution capability in translating sustainability commitments into measurable impact.

“Sustainability is no longer only a boardroom commitment or reporting requirement. It is increasingly becoming a delivery discipline,” said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI. “Organizations that succeed will be those that embed sustainability into the way projects are planned, managed, measured, and delivered.”

The report identifies several barriers preventing organizations from closing the execution gap, including difficulty quantifying sustainability benefits, weak integration into decision-making processes, inconsistent implementation, and the tendency for sustainability priorities to be deprioritized under delivery pressure.

To help address these challenges, PMI and GPM launched the CSPP™ certification and e-learning program on World Environment Day. The program is designed to equip project professionals with the practical tools and frameworks needed to embed sustainability into day-to-day project decisions, from planning and risk management to execution and measurement.

As sustainability continues to shape the future of business, the research makes one reality clear: success will not be determined by the quality of commitments alone, but by the ability to execute them.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading global authority in project success. Since its founding in 1969, PMI has highlighted the people and advanced practices behind successful projects around the world. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and thousands of companies, government entities, and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources, and professional certifications that enable individuals and organizations to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly.

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