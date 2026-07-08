Cairo, Egypt: Egyptian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly prioritizing digital tools, seamless payment experiences and workforce development to unlock growth opportunities, according to the fourth edition of the Mastercard SME Confidence Index.

The Mastercard SME Confidence Index is a multi-market study providing insights into the sentiment, priorities and growth outlook of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

“SMEs continue to be a driving force behind innovation and economic growth. Across the region, these businesses are embracing digital tools, enhancing customer experiences and investing in workforce development to strengthen their competitiveness. Their focus on technology, seamless payments and skills development reflects a forward-looking mindset that will help drive long-term business success and sustainable growth,” shared Onur Kursun, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, EEMEA, Mastercard.

83% of SMEs surveyed in Egypt believe that digital and online payments are important in helping them grow better and faster, reflecting a strong appetite for modernization. Building on this, 75% identify simple, seamless, and user-friendly payment methods as a key enabler of growth, underscoring the importance of frictionless customer experiences in an evolving marketplace.

“Egyptian SMEs’ focus on frictionless, secure payment experiences and connected business models reflects a clear vision for the future. At Mastercard, we are proud to be a trusted partner in this journey - delivering advanced technologies, building strategic collaborations, and providing tailored financial solutions that empower entrepreneurs to scale with confidence and resilience,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.

Balancing caution with resilience

SMEs continue to operate within a demanding macroeconomic environment shaped by inflation and currency devaluation. As a result, confidence levels remain cautious, with 40% of businesses in Egypt expressing optimism about the next 12 months.

Yet rather than slowing down, many SMEs are doubling down on practical strategies, particularly digitization and customer-centric solutions, to strengthen operations, improve efficiency and position themselves for sustainable growth.

Mastercard supports SMEs through offerings such as Mastercard Easy Savings and expense management solutions, helping business owners reduce everyday operating costs, gain greater visibility and control over spending, and reinvest resources into future growth opportunities.

Growing importance of seamless and omnichannel commerce

This proactive mindset is also shaping how SMEs evolve their business models. Despite continued reliance on cash which accounts for 74% of transactions, Egyptian businesses are steadily embracing more integrated and omnichannel approaches. Nearly two-thirds of SMEs (64%) now operate across both physical and online channels, reflecting changing consumer expectations and increasing digital purchasing behaviors.

Investing in people and future-ready skills

Alongside digital transformation, SMEs are placing growing emphasis on workforce development and human capital. More than half of respondents identify access to training and development support (58%) and employee upskilling (55%) as key drivers of future growth.

This signals a broader shift in mindset, with entrepreneurs recognizing that sustainable growth depends not only on adopting new technologies, but also on investing in talent, adaptability, and future-ready capabilities.

Empowering SMEs with tailored digital solutions

Recognizing that no two SMEs operate alike, Mastercard's SME Personas Framework equips financial institutions with the intelligence to deliver precisely tailored solutions across distinct business profiles, from freelancers requiring greater cash flow flexibility to FMCG distributors navigating complex supplier ecosystems. The result is a more relevant, high-impact financial offering that meets SMEs where they are and accelerates meaningful business growth.

As SMEs embrace digital transformation, Mastercard continues to support businesses across Egypt with innovative payment technologies, digital solutions, cybersecurity capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and data-driven insights. By helping SMEs operate more securely and competitively, Mastercard is enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.