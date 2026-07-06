AED 83.88 billion in residential sales across 34,719 transactions, with off-plan properties accounting for AED 59.17 billion.

AED 24.24 billion in commercial transactions across 2,836 deals, with land and office assets contributing nearly 70% of total commercial transaction value.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 108.11 billion in combined residential and commercial transaction value during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of the emirate’s long-term fundamentals as progressive government initiatives, sustained buyer confidence and continued economic growth further strengthened Dubai’s investment proposition, according to Springfield Properties’ latest Dubai Real Estate Report – Q2 2026.

Residential transactions reached AED 83.88 billion across 34,719 transactions, while the commercial sector generated AED 24.24 billion through 2,836 transactions. The off-plan market remained the primary driver of residential activity, accounting for AED 59.17 billion across 26,440 transactions, while residential pricing remained resilient, with the average sales price holding at AED 1,841 per sq. ft. Commercial real estate also maintained strong momentum, with land and office assets accounting for nearly 70% of total commercial transaction value, reflecting sustained confidence in Dubai’s expanding business environment.

“The defining characteristic of Dubai’s real estate market today isn’t simply the level of activity—it’s the quality of demand. We’re seeing a growing number of buyers making long-term decisions based on lifestyle, community quality and confidence in Dubai’s future. Combined with progressive policies that continue to broaden access to homeownership, these factors are reinforcing the market’s resilience and creating a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.

The report highlights several developments that further strengthened Dubai’s real estate landscape during the quarter. The expansion of the Dubai Land Department’s First-Time Home Buyer Programme, updates to the property-linked residency framework, and the introduction of the Flexi Rent initiative enhanced accessibility across the residential market. At the same time, buyer demand continued to favour integrated communities offering high-quality infrastructure, green spaces, schools, retail destinations and lifestyle amenities, reinforcing the growing importance of community quality and long-term value in purchasing decisions.

“The most successful real estate markets are those that continue to evolve without compromising stability. Dubai has achieved that balance by combining forward-looking regulation, world-class infrastructure and long-term urban planning with a market that continues to attract both residents and international investors. As these fundamentals continue to strengthen, we expect Dubai to remain one of the world’s most competitive and resilient real estate markets for years to come,” added Syed.

Supported by sustained population growth, continued economic diversification, business expansion, infrastructure investment and progressive policy initiatives, Dubai’s real estate market remains well positioned to sustain long-term growth while further reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s leading destinations for property investment, business and long-term living.

About Springfield Properties

Established in 2008, Springfield Properties has become one of the UAE’s most trusted and influential real estate brokerages. Guided by the vision of its CEO Farooq Syed, the company combines innovation, transparency, and data-driven insight to redefine client experience in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Today, Springfield Properties is home to 200+ realtors and marketing professionals, serving more than 1,000 clients annually across luxury, residential, and commercial sectors. The firm’s mission is rooted in helping value-driven investors, individuals, and families achieve financial success through tailored, ethical, and research-led real estate solutions.

In 2025, Springfield Properties delivered record-breaking performance, achieving property transactions touching almost AED 3 billion, while being recognised with multiple industry honours and Top Sales Agent awards.

Springfield’s strength lies particularly in its off-plan expertise, which accounts for 70% of total sales, with the remaining 30% from the secondary market. Its specialised team of advisors provides clients with comprehensive analysis on project potential, payment plans, and ROI forecasts — transforming complex investment decisions into strategic opportunities.

Technology remains a cornerstone of Springfield’s growth. The firm has brokered a significant share of its real estate transactions through social media, driven by Farooq Syed’s educational content and digital-first strategy. His YouTube channel — now the largest real estate platform in Dubai — provides transparent market insights, investment analysis, and property showcases, fostering trust among investors worldwide. The company aims to further increase its digital sales by 50% by 2026.