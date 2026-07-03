- Dubai's real estate market has moved beyond exceptional growth to a phase of sustainability

- Local and international demand is giving Dubai real estate strong momentum for the second half of 2026

- Dubai is well-positioned to attract further real estate investments despite global changes

Walid Al Zarooni

Dubai, UAE: Dubai's real estate market achieved sales exceeding AED 286bn during the first half of 2026, marking the second-highest half-year sales in the emirate's history, a W Capital report revealed.

This performance is surpassed only by the first half of 2025, which recorded sales of AED 326.6bn, according to the report, which is based on data from the Dubai Land Department, DLD.

The sales figures included more than 86,000 transactions, comprising 71,500 residential unit deals, 7,296 building deals, and 7,129 land sales.

Sales of ready-built properties accounted for the largest share of total sales, topping AED 146.7bn through 27,200 transactions, distributed as follows: 18,300 residential unit deals, 1,738 building deals, and 7,135 land sales.

Off-plan property sales also reached AED 139.8bn through 58,800 transactions, divided into 53,270 residential unit deals and 5,563 building deals.

The report indicated that the value of mortgage transactions exceeded AED 102bn through more than 22,000 transactions in the first half of 2026, distributed as follows: 14,500 transactions for residential units, 2,582 for buildings, and 5,234 for land plots.

Gifts amounted to AED 31.4bn through 4,501 transactions, distributed as follows: 3,506 for residential units, 260 for buildings, and 735 for land plots.

The total value of real estate transactions in Dubai during the first half of the year reached approximately AED 419.94bn through 112,850 transactions.

Real estate sales in the second quarter of the year (April-June) exceeded AED 110bn, resulting from 38,300 transactions. Mortgages totaled AED 42.6bn through 10,522 transactions, while gifts reached AED 16bn through 2,449 transactions. Total real estate transactions in the second quarter of 2026 exceeded AED 169.04bn, with 51,170 transactions completed.

“The results achieved by Dubai's real estate market during the first half of 2026 confirm the sector's resilience and ability to continue growing,” said Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital CEO.

He noted that recording the second-highest half-year sales in the market's history, despite being compared to an exceptional year like 2025, reflects the continued genuine demand for real estate, the high levels of confidence among local and international investors, and the strong economic fundamentals underpinning the market.

Al Zarooni pointed out that the record performance of Dubai's real estate market is no longer a temporary phenomenon, but rather a reflection of a sustainable growth trajectory supported by an ambitious government vision, a flexible legislative framework, world-class infrastructure, a competitive tax environment, and the continued development of high-quality projects that meet the needs of various investor segments.

He added that these factors have made Dubai one of the most attractive and stable real estate destinations globally, enhancing its ability to attract capital and high-net-worth individuals from various markets.

Al Zarooni noted that the second half of 2026 holds very positive indicators, given the continued population growth, rising demand for residential units, the expansion of international companies establishing their headquarters in Dubai, and the ongoing launch of new world-class projects. This will support market activity across various sectors, including completed properties and projects under development, in addition to the continued momentum in the luxury real estate sector.

“The improvement in global geopolitical conditions and the easing of tensions compared to the past will boost investor confidence and increase global investment appetite. This will positively impact markets characterized by stability and transparency, foremost among them Dubai,” he added.

The CEO said that the emirate has proven its ability in recent years to transform global challenges into opportunities, thanks to the resilience of its economy and its rapid response to changes, which positions it strongly to attract further real estate investments in the coming period.

Al Zarooni affirmed that all current indicators point to continued strong market performance in the second half of the year, with the potential to reach new record levels in real estate sales and transactions. This is supported by the robust UAE economy, continued foreign direct investment inflows, sustained growth in non-oil sectors, increasing population and resident numbers, and rising demand from international investors seeking stable returns and safe assets.

He stated that these combined factors make 2026 a strong contender to be among the best years in the history of Dubai's real estate market, as the emirate continues to solidify its position as one of the world's leading real estate and investment destinations.

Dubai Real Estate Sales Development During the First 6 Months of the Year (AED Billion)

2026 286.44 2025 326.6 2024 233 2023 179.5 2022 114.5 2021 61

Source: Dubai Land Department

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA Dubai).

The company specializes in real estate development, buying, selling, and leasing properties, as well as providing real estate consultancy services. It is accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, the total value of properties marketed by the company for major developers has exceeded AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a certified real estate expert accredited by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He is also the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor.”

Al Zarooni is one of the pioneers in leveraging social media to educate real estate audiences, offering nearly daily free advice and insights on the sector through videos and real estate tips across platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, which are his most active channels.