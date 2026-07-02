Nairobi, Kenya – The African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) today published its 2025 Annual Report, a landmark 25th Anniversary Edition celebrating a quarter century of supporting African countries to unlock investment, facilitate trade and build economic resilience through innovative risk mitigation solutions.

Published under the theme: "Empowering Africa: Risk Managed, Growth Unlocked," the report chronicles not only ATIDI's achievements but also Africa's transformation over the past 25 years, highlighting the organisation's evolution from a regional risk mitigator into one of the continent's leading development finance and investment facilitation organisation.

The report was published following ATIDI’s 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 30 June to 3 July 2026. The AGM brought together policymakers, investors, insurers, development finance institutions and development partners from across Africa and beyond to discuss the evolving risk landscape and the growing role of risk mitigation, insurance and capital mobilisation in supporting sustainable economic growth.

Since its establishment, ATIDI has supported more than USD93 billion in cumulative trade and investment, helping to channel capital into critical sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, manufacturing and SMEs. Through its risk mitigation solutions, ATIDI has played an increasingly important role in Africa's evolving financial architecture, helping governments, investors, development finance institutions and businesses navigate risk, mobilise private capital and unlock sustainable growth.

Today, ATIDI stands as a key contributor to Africa's development ambitions, supporting regional integration, facilitating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), advancing climate resilience and contributing to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Beyond the headline figures, ATIDI's interventions continue to deliver tangible development outcomes across member states. Its products and programmes have helped expand access to finance for SMEs, strengthen regional value chains, support infrastructure development, improve energy access and crowd in private sector investment in markets where perceived risks might otherwise constrain economic activity.

The 25th Anniversary Edition marks a defining milestone not only for ATIDI but also for the evolution of African-led risk and investment institutions.

Programmes such as the Portfolio Risk Sharing Agreement (PoRSA) have enabled financial institutions to extend credit to underserved businesses, farmers and women-led enterprises, while renewable energy initiatives have mobilised investment into power generation projects that strengthen energy security and support economic transformation. Together, these interventions demonstrate ATIDI's core mission of transforming risk into opportunity and accelerating inclusive development across Africa.

Key 2025 Figures

USD9.2 billion total exposure, up from USD 8.9 billion in 2024

USD71.4 million profit for the year (+20%)

USD1.06 billion total assets (+20%)

USD883 million total equity (+12%)

The report also highlights ATIDI's contribution to reshaping Africa’s financial ecosystem, as African institutions seek to strengthen their financial sovereignty and develop African-led solutions to development challenges, enhancing risk mitigation, capital mobilisation and investor confidence across the continent.

A key pillar of ATIDI's impact remains the Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF), widely recognised as a globally unique solution addressing one of the most persistent barriers in Africa's energy sector: payment risk.

By providing liquidity guarantees to independent power producers, RLSF enhances project bankability and helps unlock investment into renewable energy markets. In 2025 alone, RLSF-supported projects contributed more than 116 MW of new generation capacity and mobilised over USD170 million in financing, supporting the continent's energy transition while expanding access to reliable power.

As ATIDI enters its next chapter, the organisation's ambition is clear: to continue strengthening Africa's financial resilience, mobilising investment at scale and helping shape a future where risk is no longer a barrier to growth, but a catalyst for opportunity and sustainable development across the continent.

FCPA Hon. John Mbadi Ng'ongo, ATIDI AGM Chair, said:

"ATIDI's first 25 years demonstrate what is possible when African institutions are empowered to develop African solutions. Ultimately, our role is simple but powerful: to turn risk into opportunity at scale, because when risk is mitigated, capital flows and development accelerate. As Africa seeks to mobilise greater levels of investment to meet its development ambitions, institutions such as ATIDI will play an increasingly important role in unlocking private capital, supporting trade and strengthening economic resilience."

Professor Kelly Mua Kingsly, ATIDI Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

"Over the past 25 years, ATIDI has evolved from a pioneering regional initiative into one of Africa's leading providers of trade credit and investment insurance. Our journey mirrors Africa's own transformation. By supporting more than USD93 billion in trade and investment, we have helped governments, businesses and investors unlock opportunities linked to industrialisation, regional integration and long-term economic development. As we look ahead, ATIDI remains committed to supporting Africa's ambition to become a more integrated, resilient and globally competitive economic force."

Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer of ATIDI, said:

"Our 25th Anniversary Report reflects both ATIDI's achievements and the immense opportunities that lie ahead for Africa. The continent faces significant financing needs across infrastructure, energy, climate adaptation and industrial development, but it also possesses extraordinary potential. ATIDI's role is to help bridge that gap by reducing risk, mobilising private capital and enabling investment at scale. With a strong capital base, investment-grade ratings and a proven track record of delivery, we are well-positioned to play an even greater role in shaping Africa's development journey over the next decade."

Download the Annual Report:

English: https://www.atidi.africa/atidi-annual-report-2025/

French: https://www.atidi.africa/fr/rapport-annuel-2025-datidi/

About African Trade Insurance Agency

The African Trade Insurance Agency (commonly known as African Trade & Investment Development Insurance – ATIDI) was founded in 2001 by African States to cover trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. The organisation provides Political Risk Insurance, Credit Insurance and Surety Insurance solutions that help attract investment, facilitate trade and support economic development across the continent.

Since its inception, ATIDI has supported more than USD93 billion worth of trade and investment into Africa. Today, the institution is recognised as a key pillar of Africa's development finance ecosystem, helping to mobilise capital, strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable economic transformation across its member states.

ATIDI is rated A/Stable by Standard & Poor's and A2/Stable by Moody's, reflecting its strong financial position and robust risk management framework. In recognition of its impact, the organisation was named Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards.

PR Contacts:

Lawrence Mensah

l.mensah@atidi.africa

Helen Wright

Lysander PR

Helen@lysanderpr.com

Michelle Worvell

Lysander PR

Michelle@lysanderpr.com