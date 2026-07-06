Insights from Rently show more than half of users rent homes worth between AED50,000 and AED100,000 annually, signalling that payment flexibility is becoming part of mainstream renting rather than a niche financial solution.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As Dubai’s rental market continues to mature, the way residents pay rent is evolving alongside it. With greater emphasis on convenience, digital payments and cash-flow management, flexible payment models are becoming an increasingly important part of the rental experience, reflecting changing expectations around how one of life’s largest recurring financial commitments should be managed. This shift is also being reflected at a regulatory level, with the recent launch of Dubai Land Department’s Flexi Rent initiative, further signalling the market’s move towards more flexible and digitally enabled rental payment options.

The trend comes as Dubai’s rental market continues to strengthen. During the first quarter of 2026, the emirate recorded AED 32.2 billion in rental contract value across 253,992 new and renewed tenancy contracts, while rental contract cancellations declined by 25%, reflecting growing market stability. The recent launch of the Dubai Land Department’s Flexi Rent initiative further demonstrates the market’s wider move towards modernising rental payments and improving accessibility[1].

New customer insights from Rently suggest this evolution is already well underway. Across the platform, the median annual lease value stands at AED 72,000, while the average reaches AED 92,000, with more than 56% of customers renting homes valued between AED 50,000 and AED 100,000 annually. The findings indicate that flexible rent payments are becoming an increasingly mainstream choice among established professionals looking for greater flexibility in how they manage monthly finances.

The profile of Rently’s customers reinforces this broader shift. Demand is strongest among established, mid-career professionals who are increasingly choosing payment flexibility as part of smarter financial planning and day-to-day budgeting, demonstrating how expectations around renting are evolving as the market matures.

Commenting on the findings, Taimur Khan, Head of Rently UAE, said: “Rent has traditionally been one of the few major household expenses that hasn’t evolved alongside the way people manage their finances. Today, we’re seeing customers increasingly choose payment structures that fit around monthly salaries and modern budgeting habits. Our data reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, where flexibility is becoming part of a better overall rental experience rather than simply another payment option.”

As the UAE continues to modernise its rental ecosystem, payment flexibility is becoming an increasingly natural extension of a more digital, customer-centric housing market. Rather than changing why people rent, it is changing how they experience renting, bringing payment structures closer to the financial habits of today’s residents.

For more information, please visit rently-uae.com or follow @rentlyuae.

About Rently

Rently UAE is a rental technology platform transforming how rent is paid and managed across the UAE, enabling flexible monthly payments for tenants while ensuring structured and timely payouts to landlords. The platform supports end-to-end rental payment flows, including collections, payouts and reconciliation, helping reduce administrative complexity while improving cash flow across the leasing journey. Rently also integrates with UAE Pass, providing a secure, government-backed digital authentication layer that enhances the customer onboarding experience. Active across Singapore, the UAE and Hong Kong, Rently has processed more than US$10 million in rental transactions in the UAE alone and works with a growing network of landlords, property managers and real estate agencies to deliver a more seamless, secure and digitally enabled rental experience.

Visit rently-uae.com or follow @rentlyuae for more details.

For any questions, please reach out to rently@ruderfinnatteline.com.

[1] https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/news-media/dubai-s-rental-market-charts-stable-trajectory-reflecting-integrated-regulatory-environment-and-sustained-public-confidence/