Dubai, UAE – Sales values in Dubai’s residential real estate sector approached AED221.3 billion across almost 79,200 transactions in H1 2026, according to new insight from leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

Sales volumes and values in June 2026 – nearly 12,315 transactions worth a total AED25.17 billion – were up nearly a third compared to May (9,500 purchases, value AED22 billion), the company said.

The off-plan sector dominated June sales, with 9,442 transactions representing a 76% market share. The value of off-plan sales during the month was AED17.6 billion, up from AED15.2 billion in May.

Ronan Arthur, Director, Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said: “Following a quieter May, partly because of the Eid holiday, residential sales rebounded in June, with an almost 30% month-on-month rise in transactions. While some of the increase reflects deals deferred from May, the recovery indicates investor confidence remained resilient despite recent regional uncertainty.”

H1 residential sales declined just under 14% compared to the same period last year, with total sales values down 15.7%.

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About Cavendish Maxwell (www.cavendishmaxwell.com)

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading Middle East real estate advisory group and property consultancy, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers the full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.