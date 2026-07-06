International investor poll across five major economies finds the Gulf’s economic standing strong and global investors looking to GCC states to help broker regional peace

DUBAI – International investor confidence in the Gulf remains strong despite regional tensions, with a large majority expecting continued economic growth, recognising GCC countries as established players in the world economy, and anticipating a negotiated end to the US–Iran conflict. Critically, 71% of global investors want Gulf States directly involved in that process, either at the negotiating table (32%) or as behind-the-scenes facilitators (39%).

The poll, conducted by Consulum, the MENA-rooted strategy and communications firm, in partnership with HarrisX, a leading global public opinion firm, surveyed 2,043 investors across the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France and China.

The results point to a global investment community that is not retreating from the Gulf - it is watching closely, remaining committed, and expecting the region to emerge from the current period stronger.

82% of global investors are confident in the Gulf’s economic outlook

Eight in ten global investors (82%) express confidence in the future economic outlook of the Gulf region. Confidence is highest in China (91%), the US (84%) and the UK (84%), with Germany (80%) and France (71%) also recording strong majorities.

Beyond sentiment, 69% of investors rate the region as a great or good place to invest or do business right now.

James Davies, CEO of Consulum, said: “The international investment community sees the Gulf’s economic story as one of sustained momentum. Investors are not reacting to a geopolitical moment - they are making a long-term verdict on the strength and resilience of what the GCC has built.”

The Gulf is seen as an established force in the world economy and still rising

70% of international investors expect the GCC’s global economic importance to grow over the next five years. The UK leads at 78%, followed by the US (74%), China (70%), Germany (65%) and France (61%).

71% of global investors expect a negotiated US–Iran deal

A decisive majority of global investors (71%) expect the US/Israel–Iran conflict to end in a negotiated agreement, suggesting investors view the current tensions as a passing phase rather than a structural threat to long-term safety, security and stability.



This expectation is consistent across all five investor markets: the UK leads at 77%, followed by the United States (71%), France (70%), Germany (69%) and China (67%).

Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX, noted: “Global investors support a US-Iran deal that reflects input from the region and provides safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They are exhibiting patience, with a majority indicating they either see continued progress in the negotiations or optimistic a deal will likely succeed.”

These expectations are reinforced by Consulum and HarrisX’s May 2026 poll of nationals and residents across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

One of the largest surveys of its kind in the region, the May Consulum/ HarrisX survey showed that public confidence across the Gulf remains strong, with trust in government running consistently high and broad support for national development programmes across all four markets surveyed:

Across the GCC, 90% of respondents said their country is on the right track.

89% expressed confidence in the future economic outlook.

Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, public confidence in national economies ran above 90% in each market, suggesting that the optimism of global investors is matched by the populations living and working in the region.

93% of the public trust the UAE government to protect the country from the consequences of the conflict.

91% trust the government to manage regional crises.

Nearly two-thirds say national programmes should continue as planned, while most of the remainder favoured adapting them rather than delaying them. 72% believe national programmes are more important in the current environment.

Ranulph Murray, Head of Consulum Intelligence, added: “Read alongside our May survey, two different audiences – global investors and the Gulf’s own residents – are reaching similar conclusions. That alignment of outside capital and domestic sentiment is itself a measure of how confidence in the Gulf is structural and settled.”

Notes: Fieldwork was conducted online between 12-16 June among 2,043 investors in the United States (n=416), United Kingdom (n=414), Germany (n=401), France (n=410), and China (n=402). Respondents were qualified as active investors.

About Consulum

Consulum is the intelligence-led strategy and communications firm, rooted in the MENA region and powered by the Stagwell global network, bringing deep insight, cutting-edge tools and creative firepower to every challenge.

www.consulum.com

About HarrisX and the Stagwell network

HarrisX is an award-winning public opinion research and analytics firm specialising in public opinion, consumer and corporate research. It is part of the Stagwell network, a global marketing and communications group serving leading brands, governments and institutions worldwide.

As of May 2026, HarrisX, in partnership with Forbes, launched The American Confidence Survey, releasing inaugural findings on economic confidence, perceptions of the American Dream, and approval ratings for President Trump, a tracking series previously conducted by Gallup.