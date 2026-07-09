Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled “Empowering an Intelligent, Sustainable World.”

The report highlights the progress the company has made in integrating sustainability principles across its operations and investments and how it reinforced its role in building a sustainable digital economy, contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report positions sustainability at the heart of Zain KSA’s long-term value creation model. It demonstrates how the company is translating this approach into action by investing in digital infrastructure, expanding digital inclusion, accelerating the adoption of next-gen technologies, improving resource efficiency, and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations.

The report highlights Zain KSA’s achievements in 2025 across four interconnected areas: environment, society, innovation, and governance. Together, these areas reflect the company’s integrated efforts to deliver sustainable impact for people, communities, and the national economy.

Through its environmental sustainability efforts, Zain KSA continued to develop solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The company converted 51 additional solar hybrid sites and replaced 231 diesel-powered sites with grid connections, resulting in a 13.2% reduction in fuel consumption compared to 2024, recycled 65 million documents, and helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions by expanding electric mobility solutions.

As part of its commitment to digital inclusion, Zain KSA continued to make its digital services more accessible, reaching 2,448 villages and rural areas across Saudi Arabia. Through the WAD program, it has trained more than 207,000 beneficiaries in digital skills. The company also empowered 43 entrepreneurs through the Zain Great Idea Accelerator Program.

The company also strengthened diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with women holding 36% of executive leadership roles. It further advanced an inclusive work environment for people with disabilities, earning several national awards in corporate social responsibility, health and well-being, and inclusion.

Zain KSA continued to invest in digital infrastructure and future technologies, expanding its 5G network to 103 cities and achieving population coverage of 66.7%. In addition, the company delivered more than 70 programs and workshops to support innovation and Artificial Intelligence, advancing the Kingdom’s readiness for a more competitive and sustainable digital economy.

Vice President of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Zain KSA, Eman Alsaidi, stated: “This report reflects a more mature approach to transforming sustainability from a corporate commitment into tangible impact across our day-to-day business. From expanding access to digital services and improving resource efficiency, to championing innovation and building a more inclusive workplace, sustainability is increasingly embedded in the way we operate.”

She added: “At Zain KSA, we believe technology creates meaningful value when it improves people’s lives, broadens opportunities for communities, and helps protect the resources of the future. That belief continues to guide our long-term approach to sustainability, strengthening our national impact and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Zain KSA affirmed that its 2025 Sustainability Report reflects its continued commitment to transparency and clear disclosure of its sustainability performance. The report also reinforces the company’s vision to leverage technology, innovation, and responsible investment to enable a more intelligent, sustainable world, while creating lasting positive impact across the economy, society, and the environment. Through these efforts, Zain KSA continues to strengthen its role as a key partner in the Kingdom’s national transformation journey.

Read the full Sustainability Report https://t.ly/SustainabilityReport-EN