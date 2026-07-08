Almost seven in ten SMEs reported revenue growth over the past year

More than three-quarters accept online payments as digital adoption accelerates

Businesses identify seamless, secure and omnichannel payments as key drivers of future growth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Small and medium business leaders across Saudi Arabia remain optimistic about the future, with 75% expressing confidence in their business outlook over the next 12 months, according to Mastercard research.

The Mastercard SME Confidence Index is a multi-market study that captures the sentiment, priorities and growth outlook of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The 2026 edition of the Index included a sentiment pulse survey specifically designed to capture how SMEs in Saudi Arabia are navigating the immediate operational and macroeconomic challenges arising from regional instability.

Digital transformation as a key driver of growth

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 goals, the findings show that SMEs across the Kingdom are increasingly embracing digital technologies, payment innovation and new growth opportunities to strengthen competitiveness and improve operational efficiency.

Digital transformation remains a key priority. More than seven in ten small and medium business owners recognize that digital payments are important to help them grow better and faster. Meanwhile, SMEs view seamless payment experiences, omnichannel payment acceptance and secure transactions as critical enablers of future growth.

The accelerating adoption of digital payments, combined with a strong appetite for innovation and expansion, demonstrates the opportunities that exist for businesses across Saudi Arabia. Through secure payment solutions, ecosystem collaboration and access to innovation, Mastercard helps SMEs harness these opportunities and thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

“Entrepreneurial businesses across the region continue to demonstrate adaptability and ambition despite recent macroeconomic challenges. Their growing focus on digital capabilities and financial access is serving as a vital buffer against short-term pressures, opening new pathways for sustainable growth and enabling them to compete more effectively in an increasingly fast-changing marketplace,” said Onur Kursun, executive vice president, Commercial and New Payment Flows, EEMEA, Mastercard.

While the Kingdom's long-term economic outlook remains strong, local enterprises are actively navigating the evolving business environment. Many Saudi businesses are focused on building resilience and strengthening their performance, with a significant share expecting continued progress in the months ahead. At the same time, their strategic direction remains forward-looking, highlighting a continued emphasis on expansion and long-term success.

“Saudi Arabia's SME sector continues to play a pivotal role in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and economic diversification. The findings reflect the confidence of business owners who are continuing to invest in growth and embrace digital technologies. Because these businesses are so vital to the Kingdom's long-term ambitions under Vision 2030, Mastercard is fully committed to supporting them through our Built Small. Moving Strong. resilience program, ensuring they have the liquidity, tools and backing needed to navigate uncertainty and emerge stronger,” said Adam Jones, executive vice president and division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.

"SMEs are a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and a key contributor to innovation, job creation and private sector growth. Their continued confidence and commitment to investing in the future reflect the strength of the Kingdom's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through Vision 2030, we remain focused on empowering SMEs with the capabilities and opportunities they need to scale and succeed," commented The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority "Monsha’at".

Growth ambitions remain strong

Small and medium businesses across the Kingdom continue to demonstrate underlying momentum, with 67% reporting revenue growth over the past 12 months. However, the realities of the regional tensions have moderated near-term expectations. While pre-conflict benchmarks captured an overwhelmingly high confidence level of 92% for the year ahead, subsequent sentiment tracking reveals this figure has adjusted to a more cautious, yet still highly resilient 75%, reflecting sustained optimism even in the face of uncertainty.

Maintaining and growing the business remains a priority for entrepreneurs, with 61% identifying it as their primary focus for the year ahead. At the same time, 49% expect revenues to continue growing over the next 12 months, reflecting a positive outlook for future business performance.

The shift toward digital commerce

As small and medium businesses continue to modernize their operations, digital payments are playing an increasingly important role.

Among the SMEs surveyed, 77% accept online payments, 67% accept card payments and 54% accept mobile payments. Looking ahead, businesses identified providing simple, seamless and user-friendly payment methods (73%), accepting digital payments across multiple channels (58%) and ensuring safe and secure payment processing (49%) as the areas with the greatest potential to support future growth.

These findings underscore the growing recognition that digital payment capabilities are helping businesses improve efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and unlock new opportunities.

Access to funding and business support

As businesses pursue their growth ambitions, access to finance remains an important consideration.

While only 18% of SMEs sought external funding during the past 12 months, 22% said they are looking for credit to support future growth, while a further 16% are seeking funding to help maintain business operations.

Businesses also identified improving physical and digital security, supporting and upskilling teams as well as finding new ways to sell online and accept digital payments as important areas where additional support could help accelerate growth.

Supporting SMEs through ecosystem collaboration

Reliable business support is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, and Mastercard continues to help these businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Through its Built Small. Moving Strong initiative, the company brings together its ecosystem across Saudi Arabia to equip small and medium businesses with the tools, resources and support needed to grow with confidence in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Mastercard has also launched the Cyber Resilience Center in Riyadh, supporting organizations across the Kingdom with advanced cybersecurity capabilities and helping strengthen trust in the digital economy.

Across Saudi Arabia, SMEs continue to invest in growth, innovation and digital capabilities. The Mastercard SME Confidence Index highlights their readiness to embrace new opportunities and contribute to the Kingdom's ongoing economic transformation and private sector growth.

About Mastercard

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