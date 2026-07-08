Around 60% of bookings now happen through digital platforms

Dubai, UAE – The UAE’s home services market is expanding as consumer demand shifts toward digital and platform-based service delivery, with a growing share of services booked online rather than through traditional offline channels.

The home services sector in the UAE is estimated at around AED 3.5 billion, with roughly 60% of bookings now happening through digital platforms. [1] Growth has been steady as more residents opt for services that save time and remove friction from everyday tasks.

That expectation is now extending beyond home-based services into other parts of everyday life, particularly categories that have traditionally depended on physical visits and fixed locations. Car servicing is one of the clearest examples of this shift.

For many drivers, routine maintenance still involves planning ahead, travelling to a garage, and setting aside a large portion of the day. Increasingly, that experience is being measured against services that are now available instantly and remotely, making the traditional model feel less aligned with current consumer habits.

Kerem Kyucu, Co-Founder of Justlife, said: “People are used to everything being on-demand now. Whether it’s home cleaning or healthcare, the default is: it should come to me if possible. Car servicing is naturally moving in that same direction. It’s less about replacing garages and more about removing inconvenience from routine tasks. No one is questioning the need for maintenance. It’s more about how it fits into a busy day.”

Car servicing, but at home

This shift is already becoming visible in how maintenance services are delivered. Routine work such as oil changes, basic servicing and inspections is increasingly being carried out at homes or workplaces, reducing the need for traditional garage visits for standard maintenance.

Responding to this change, Justlife has expanded its automotive offering through a partnership with Castrol and Cars24, enabling customers in the UAE to book car servicing including at-home oil changes and scheduled maintenance, directly through its platform.

The move reflects a broader evolution in the UAE’s service landscape, where offerings are being shaped less by location and more by how efficiently they fit into people’s time.

What this means for everyday life

For UAE residents, the impact is increasingly visible in daily routines, with less time spent travelling for routine tasks and greater emphasis on how essential services are accessed.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index (2025), average travel times in Dubai remain elevated, with a 10-kilometre journey taking around 19 minutes and drivers losing approximately three days per year to congestion. [2] Compared to five years ago, travel times were lower, reflecting reduced mobility demand at the time and a gradual increase in road usage since then.

As these expectations continue to evolve, services that were once tied to physical locations are gradually being redesigned around the customer’s day, rather than the other way around.