LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Capital.com, the global online derivatives trading platform, has reported $1.13 trillion in client trading volumes for Q2 2026 (April to June). Volume traded in Gold markets accounted for 42.4% of total Q2 platform volume, the highest share of any instrument on the platform and consistent with the higher proportion of platform activity directed toward commodity markets across the quarter. Total trades executed in Q2 2026 were 34.9 million, a decrease of 23.2% compared with 45.4 million in Q1 2026. Average trade size in Q2 increased 16.0% to $32,418, compared with $27,950 in Q1 2026, indicating that while the number of trades was lower, clients were placing larger individual positions across the quarter.

Q2 2026 was characterised by three distinct phases of market activity. April was the most active month for commodity markets as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted activity in energy and precious metals. In May, easing of Middle East tensions and a broad equity rally shifted activity toward technology and index markets, with volumes of $369.4 billion, the lowest of the three months. June saw Gold market prices pull back toward $4,000 per ounce as expectations of future US interest rate hikes rose, while increased equity market activity drove a greater share of platform volume.

Across the instrument mix, the US Tech 100 was the second most actively traded instrument at 25.9% of Q2 platform volume, with trading activity elevated in June as equity markets saw increased price movement. WTI Crude Oil accounted for 7.0% of Q2 volume, the Dow Jones 30 for 4.8%, and the DAX 40 for 4.0%. Silver saw increased trading activity across the quarter, with its share of platform volume rising from April to June as precious metals markets remained active.

Commenting on how Q2 2026 market conditions shaped client trading activity, Kyle Rodda, Senior Market Analyst, Capital.com, said:

“Q2 2026 presented retail traders with a succession of distinct market conditions, with the dominant theme shifting throughout the quarter. The Strait of Hormuz disruption in April concentrated activity in energy and Gold markets, and the data shows that clearly: volume traded in Gold markets reached 42.4% of total platform volume for the quarter. As the situation eased in May, we saw activity shift toward equity indices, with the US Tech 100 becoming a proportionally larger share of platform volume following strong US tech earnings. June continued that rotation, with Gold market prices pulling back and equity market activity increasing. What the Q2 data reflects is clients adjusting their market exposure as conditions changed.”

The Middle East was Capital.com's largest market by platform activity in Q2 2026, accounting for 57.2% of total platform volume. Volume traded in Gold markets represented 49.9% of Middle East volume, a higher concentration than the platform-wide average of 42.4%. The US Tech 100 accounted for 23.5% of Middle East volume and WTI Crude Oil for 7.3%, reflecting the continued relevance of energy market conditions in the region during the quarter.

Commenting on Q2 2026 platform activity in the Middle East, Tarik Chebib, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East, Capital.com, said:

“The Middle East accounted for 57.2% of Capital.com's total Q2 platform volume, with volume traded in Gold markets representing 49.9% of regional activity. The concentration of commodity market trading in the Middle East reflects the region's strong demand for Gold and energy instruments, and the platform's regulatory and operational framework is designed to support responsible market access in the region. Our focus now is deepening how clients in the region use the platform, particularly in building the risk management discipline through wider adoption of stop-loss orders to support better decision-making over time.”

Europe accounted for 21.7% of Q2 platform volume. Among EU markets, the five most active European markets by volume in Q2 were Germany at 22.8% of European volume, Italy at 5.5%, the Netherlands at 4.1%, France at 3.4%, and Poland at 2.8%, with the remaining volume distributed across other European markets. Across the region, volume traded in Gold markets represented 35.3% of European volume, the US Tech 100 at 26.8%, and WTI Crude Oil at 9.0%. The DAX 40 accounted for 6.6% of European volume, reflecting home-market index activity.

UK client activity was equity-led: the US Tech 100 was the most actively traded instrument in the region at 40.0% of UK volume, above its platform-wide share of 25.9%. Volume traded in Gold markets accounted for 13.8% of UK volume and the DAX 40 for 11.9%. The elevated US Tech 100 share is consistent with the increase in equity market volatility observed in June, which drove a greater proportion of platform activity across the quarter.

The instrument mix in Australia was closely balanced between commodity and equity markets: volume traded in Gold markets at 24.0% and the US Tech 100 at 23.2%, with the Dow Jones 30 at 7.1% and the DAX 40 at 6.1%. Asia accounted for 5.4% of Q2 platform volume.

Stop-loss adoption and risk management

Stop-loss adoption increased in Q2 2026, with 26.6% of positions carrying a stop-loss instruction, up from 22.4% in Q1 2026. The growth in adoption reflects a broader pattern of retail clients applying structured risk controls, a discipline that Capital.com actively supports through educational content on stop-loss placement and calibration. Setting a stop-loss removes the need for a real-time decision at the point of maximum market stress, taking emotion out of the exit decision and replacing it with a pre-defined rule.

Stop-loss adoption varied significantly by market in Q2 2026. Among major European markets, Sweden recorded 32.0%, the Netherlands 31.2%, Germany 29.3%, and Italy 29.1%, all above the platform-wide average of 26.6%. In the UAE, stop-loss adoption was lower than the platform-wide average, indicating that structured risk management practice in the region remains at an earlier stage of adoption.

(Not all stop-loss orders are guaranteed, and in fast-moving market conditions they may not fully limit losses. Guaranteed stop-loss orders may be subject to additional costs.)

Commenting on Q2 2026 platform activity in Europe, Christoforos Soutzis, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Capital.com, said:

“Europe is a mature, diverse market and the Q2 data reflects that. Clients across the region are using the platform across a broad range of instruments and applying more structured approaches to how they manage their positions. Growing stop-loss adoption tells us that clients are making deliberate decisions about risk before they enter a trade, not after. That is the kind of trading discipline we want to support, and it is what we build the platform to enable.”

Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future performance.

Press Contact:

Shamillia Sivathambu, Head of PR, Capital.com

Shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company’s operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital.com operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company’s focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital.com maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, Nairobi, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Group Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC under licence number 463/25. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under licence number 20200000176. Capital Com Investments (Bermuda) Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") under the Investment Business Standard Licence and Digital Asset Business (Class F) Licence dated 15 April 2025. CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital.com is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under licence number 244. Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd is incorporated in South Africa with registration number 2025/355173/07, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") as a Financial Services Provider under the licence number 55488 and as an Over the Counter Derivatives Provider.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

This press release is for media use only. It’s not intended for individual investors and doesn’t include personal advice or recommendations.

DISCLAIMER

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Depending on the company, between 61-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com Group. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Crypto Derivatives are not available to Retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd. Spread bets are available only to UK clients.

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Capital Com (UK) Limited (“CCUK”) is incorporated in England and Wales with registration number 10506220, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) under the reference number 793714. Capital Com Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number ΗΕ446198, and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") under the licence number 463/25. Capital Com SV Investments Limited (“CCSV”) is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE354252, and is authorised and regulated by the CySEC under the licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is incorporated in Australia with registration number 625 601 489, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") under AFSL licence number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd. is incorporated in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas with registration number 209236B, and is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“SCB”) under the licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading L.L.C is incorporated in the United Arab Emirates with registration number 1994695, and is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority ("CMA") under the licence number 20200000176. Capital Com Investments (Bermuda) Ltd. is incorporated in Bermuda with registration number 202201970, and is authorised and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") under the Investment Business Standard Licence and Digital Asset Business (Class F) Licence dated 15 April 2025. CC Kenya Securities Ltd is incorporated in Kenya with registration number PVT-RXUMQ5KL, and is authorised and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority ("CMA") under the licence number 244. Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd is incorporated in South Africa with registration number 2025/355173/07, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") as a Financial Services Provider under the licence number 55488 and as an Over the Counter Derivatives Provider under the approval dated 12 May 2026.

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