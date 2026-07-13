New data shows football fans have upgraded their viewing experiences as the tournament progresses towards its decisive final matches.

Dubai, UAE – With the football World Cup entering its final stages, fans across the UAE are upgrading their home entertainment setups to make the most of the remaining action.

New data from dubizzle, the UAE’s largest online marketplace, reveals a sharp increase in demand for televisions, gaming consoles and home theatre systems as residents prepare to watch the tournament’s biggest matches with family and friends.

The findings demonstrate how the excitement surrounding major sporting events can influence consumer purchasing patterns throughout the tournament, particularly as the competition intensifies and attention turns to the final rounds.

Televisions Lead the Charge

Televisions emerged as one of the most sought-after product categories during the tournament. Views for TVs increased by 11.8% month-on-month, rising from more than 428,000 views in May to nearly 480,000 in June.

Consumer search activity paints an even clearer picture. Television-related searches topped all World Cup-related categories on dubizzle, generating nearly 23,000 searches in June, underscoring the growing appetite for upgraded viewing experiences.

The data also points to increasing interest in larger screens, with searches for 43-inch TVs surging by 392.8% month-on-month, making it one of the fastest-growing search terms on the platform.

Home Entertainment Setups Gain Momentum

As football fans gather at home to watch the tournament and prepare for the high-stakes final matches, demand for more immersive home entertainment experiences has also increased.

Views for Home Theatre Systems climbed 9.2% month-on-month, while projectors remained highly popular, reflecting consumers' desire to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere from the comfort of their homes.

Gaming Systems See Double-Digit Growth

Gaming also experienced a significant boost. The Gaming Systems category recorded an 11.4% increase in views, reaching almost 620,000 views in June, making it the most-viewed World Cup-related category on dubizzle.

Searches for gaming consoles also accelerated:

PS5 searches increased by 66% month-on-month.

PS5 Pro searches surged by 115.1%.

Searches specifically mentioning "FIFA World Cup" jumped by 211.9%.

The data suggests that major sporting events continue to influence not only viewing habits but also broader entertainment and gaming purchases, as consumers seek new ways to engage with the tournament.

Commenting on the findings, Matthew Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at dubizzle said:

“The World Cup consistently brings people together, and our data shows that many UAE residents have upgraded their home entertainment setups throughout the tournament. Whether it’s investing in a larger television, a gaming console or a home theatre system, consumers are looking for ways to create a more immersive viewing experience and enjoy the final stages of the competition with family and friends. The strong demand we’re seeing also highlights the role online marketplaces play in helping people access these products more conveniently and across a range of price points.”

More Than Just a Sporting Event

The latest data demonstrates that the World Cup's influence extends far beyond the pitch. From bigger televisions and gaming consoles to complete home entertainment systems, UAE consumers are increasingly using online marketplaces to enjoy one of the world's most anticipated sporting events.

As the finals approach, one thing is clear: for many fans across the UAE, getting ready for the World Cup means creating the perfect setup to enjoy every goal, every celebration and every unforgettable moment.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.