Dubai, UAE – Dubai South is rapidly consolidating its position as one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate markets, supported by large-scale government infrastructure investments, expanding economic activity and sustained demand for residential developments, according to a new market report released by W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.

The report said the district has moved beyond its status as an emerging community to become one of Dubai’s most active real estate growth corridors, underpinned by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, continued investment in logistics and commercial infrastructure, and an increasing pipeline of residential projects launched by leading developers.

W Capital noted that Dubai Government’s AED 128 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport continues to reshape long-term investment sentiment toward the area. Once completed, the airport is expected to become the world’s largest, with an annual capacity of up to 260 million passengers, creating significant demand across the residential, commercial and logistics sectors.

The report added that Dubai South benefits from a diversified economic ecosystem combining residential communities, commercial districts, logistics facilities and business parks, while its strategic proximity to Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Expo City Dubai strengthens its long-term investment fundamentals.

According to W Capital, Dubai South recorded 2,869 real estate transactions worth AED 3.3 billion during June 2026, making it Dubai’s best-performing area for the fourth consecutive month. Transaction volumes increased by 111%, while transaction values rose by 106% compared with the previous month. The district has also remained among Dubai’s top five performing areas for eight consecutive months, largely driven by strong off-plan sales activity.

Commenting on the report, Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage, said the market performance reflects a structural shift rather than a temporary cycle.

“Dubai South is increasingly becoming one of Dubai’s primary real estate growth engines. Major infrastructure projects, led by Al Maktoum International Airport, are reshaping investor priorities and attracting both developers and institutional capital to the area,” he said.

Al Zarooni added that sustained infrastructure spending, combined with a growing business ecosystem and expanding residential communities, is creating long-term investment opportunities supported by genuine demand rather than speculative activity.

He noted that Dubai South attracted 653 new companies over the past year, increasing the total number of operating businesses to more than 4,200, while maintaining a 90% business retention rate, reflecting the area’s growing economic resilience. Several newly launched residential projects also achieved sell-out status shortly after launch, highlighting continued investor appetite for new developments.

Looking ahead, W Capital expects Dubai South to remain one of Dubai’s strongest-performing real estate markets as infrastructure projects progress and economic activity continues to expand. The brokerage believes residential and commercial property values could appreciate by more than 50% over the medium to long term following the completion of the district’s key strategic projects.

Al Zarooni concluded:

“Dubai South is no longer simply an emerging destination. It is evolving into one of Dubai’s most significant urban expansion corridors, supported by strategic infrastructure, business growth and long-term demographic demand. We expect the district to capture an increasingly larger share of real estate investment and transaction activity over the coming decade.”

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is a UAE-based real estate brokerage licensed by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). The company specializes in property sales, leasing, investment advisory and real estate consultancy and is an accredited sales partner for more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, W Capital has facilitated real estate transactions exceeding AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the Founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a RERA-certified real estate expert. He is the author of Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor and is widely recognized for providing educational real estate content and market insights across digital and social media platforms.