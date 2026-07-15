Dubai, United Arab Emirates: India is producing the most overseas online interest in Dubai’s property market as the city’s real estate appeal remains strong among prospective buyers worldwide.

According to new international web traffic data revealed today by fam Properties, India accounted for 20.59% of international search traffic over the last three months, followed by the United Kingdom (13.26%) and Egypt (12.60%).

The data, which excludes UAE-based traffic and reflects only international visitors, shows the United States (8.99%) and Pakistan (6.94%) rounding out the top five.

Saudi Arabia, Australia, Germany, France, and Canada complete the leading ten of countries producing the most search traffic for Dubai property.

India's top spot reflects its long-standing position as one of the biggest sources of overseas buyers of Dubai property, based on established trade links, a large Indian expatriate population in the UAE, and continued appetite for real estate as an investment and diversification vehicle.

"The online search data that we’ve compiled doesn't guarantee sales, and should be treated as a directional indicator of potential buyer interest rather than a precise forecast of future transactions,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fam Properties.

“But what it does show is where global attention is genuinely concentrated right now. Search behaviour is an early signal, often months ahead of when that interest shows up in official transaction records."

“For a market as internationally driven as Dubai's, understanding where that demand is building can be just as important as tracking where it's already landed."

Notably absent from the top rankings is China, long considered one of the most active buyer nationalities in Dubai's property market.

“This should be attributed to a difference in buying behaviour rather than any decline in interest,” explained Msaddi. “Chinese buyers tend to transact through agent networks, developer relationships, and word-of-mouth referrals rather than independent online research.”

A similar factor could explain why Russia, traditionally one of the top five buyer nationalities in Dubai's property market, is in 12th place with 2.50% of international search traffic.

TOP 10 COUNTRIES BY SHARE OF INTERNATIONAL - SEARCH TRAFFIC