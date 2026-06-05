Dubai, UAE – Dubai's residential real estate market secured 66,900 sales between January and May 2026, with off-plan purchases accounting for around 74% of transactions, says leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

New data from Cavendish Maxwell shows that Dubai’s residential property sector continued to soften in May, with sales activity easing across the both the off-plan and ready sectors.

Around 9,500 transactions took place in May 2026, compared to 17,600 in May last year, according to the research, with the May 2026 figure 27% lower than April 2026. The decline was further compounded by the week-long Eid Al Adha break at the end of May, which led to an estimated 3,000 fewer sales.

The total value of transactions in the first five months of 2026 was more than AED196.2 billion, down from AED217.8 billion in the same period last year. The value of purchases in May 2026 was AED22 billion, compared to AED54.8 billion in May 2025.

Ronan Arthur, Director, Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said: “While off-plan sales remained relatively resilient during the first four months of 2026, May recorded a notable decline in both transaction volumes and values. The ready market has seen an even more pronounced slowdown, with year-on-year declines since March.

“This latest data suggests a more selective market environment, with buyers taking a measured approach amid regional and global uncertainty. While activity levels remain healthy by historical standards, the pace seen in recent months has continued to moderate.”

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About Cavendish Maxwell (www.cavendishmaxwell.com)

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading Middle East real estate advisory group and property consultancy, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers the full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.