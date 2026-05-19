Saudi HR leaders link stronger English assessment practices with improved efficiency, collaboration, and business growth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Organizations across Saudi Arabia are placing greater importance on English proficiency as businesses expand global operations, adopt AI tools, and compete for talent, according to the new TOEIC Global English Skills Report: Saudi Arabia Insights released by ETS.

The report, based on research among HR decision makers in Saudi Arabia, found that 94% of employers believe English proficiency is critical to the success of their organization, while 90% say it is more important today than it was five years ago.

The findings also point to a growing link between English proficiency and AI readiness in the workplace. Eighty-three percent of HR leaders in Saudi Arabia said AI integration increases the need for workplace English proficiency, while 99% said shifts in role responsibilities due to AI automation are increasing the need for stronger English skills.

The report further found that HR leaders do not view AI as a replacement for language capability. Most respondents agreed that reliable English assessment remains essential, particularly as organizations rely more heavily on AI interfaces, English-language prompts, and global collaboration.

Don Schmidt, Regional Director, Global Partnerships, Middle East and North Africa, ETS, said: “English proficiency is increasingly tied to how organizations collaborate, hire, and grow in a global business environment. The UAE findings reflect how employers are approaching workforce readiness at a time when AI adoption and international collaboration are reshaping the workplace.”

Ratnesh Jha, Global General Manager of Institutional Products at ETS, said: “AI doesn’t close the skills gap. People do. What this research makes clear is that English is now a core workforce capability, not a soft skill. It’s how employees collaborate across borders, how organizations unlock the value of AI, and how talent stays relevant in a rapidly changing economy. Companies that invest in English proficiency are investing directly in productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.”

According to the report, English assessments are already widely used by employers in Saudi Arabia across hiring, training, and promotion decisions. Eighty-four percent of organizations currently use English assessments for hiring and screening, while the same percentage use them before training programs. Seventy-five percent use them for post-training evaluation and for promotion readiness.

Organizations using standardized third-party English assessments also reported stronger business outcomes, including improved collaboration, better competitive positioning, stronger organizational growth, and higher employee satisfaction.

The research highlights a growing expectation that English proficiency will become a standard requirement across the labor market in the coming years. Forty-two percent of employers in Saudi Arabia said English assessments are already required for all new hires, while another 43% expect this to become standard practice within five years.

The report also found that 83% of employers believe lacking English proficiency creates a competitive disadvantage, while 93% said their organization would be more efficient if stronger English assessments were used during hiring.

The Saudi Arabia findings are part of the broader TOEIC Global English Skills Report, which surveyed over 1,300 HR decision makers across 17 countries. The Saudi Arabia insights are based on responses from 69 HR decision makers surveyed between September 30 and October 10, 2025.

The full TOEIC Global English Skills Report: Saudi Arabia Insights is available at ets.org/toeic/resources/global-english-skills.