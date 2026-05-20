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Dubai, UAE – New marketplace data from dubizzle shows UAE residents are increasingly prioritising home upgrades, practical purchases, and value-driven spending, with Home Categories emerging as the platform’s fastest-growing area.
As the emirate continues to attract new residents, entrepreneurs, and long-term investors, consumer habits are shifting towards practical, home-related purchases that prioritise utility, durability, and long-term value. Spending decisions are becoming more intentional, selective, and outcome-driven – closely aligned with Dubai’s current economic environment, where residents remain confident but increasingly value-conscious.
Key Highlights
- By mid-April 2026, dubizzle’s Goods segment recorded 109% of the 2026 baseline in Views, while page views rose to 106%, confirming that engagement remains strong and is increasingly translating into active purchase intent.
- In total, the segment generated more than 7 million Views, reinforcing dubizzle’s position as one of the UAE’s most active demand-led digital commerce ecosystems.
Home Categories Are Now the Core Engine of Marketplace Demand
- The Furniture, Home & Garden vertical alone generated more than 3.5 million monthly Views, maintaining absolute growth of +468,814, a 15.1% month-on-month increase.
- Specific sub-categories further reinforce the trend:
- Furniture: 2.7 million Views, up 12.6%
- Home Accessories: highest percentage growth in its class at 26.6%
- Large Home Appliances: over 1 million Views, rising 10.9%
- Beyond the home, residents are also prioritising wellness and essential technology:
- Sports Equipment: up 18%, led by Cycling with more than 1 million Views (+16.1%)
- Electronics: exceeded 1.27 million Views, up 9.1%
- Televisions: demand up 17.5%
Trust Infrastructure Reinforces Transaction Confidence
- This behavioural shift is also being supported by stronger confidence in digital commerce platforms.
- Scam-related reports on dubizzle declined 27% year-on-year, while verified user applications rose 17.3% in Q1 2026, expanding the platform’s verified user base to 665,000 users.
As Dubai residents adapt to evolving living costs, smarter budgeting habits, and a more settled long-term mindset, value and practicality are increasingly overtaking impulse-led consumption.