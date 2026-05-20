Dubai, UAE – New marketplace data from dubizzle shows UAE residents are increasingly prioritising home upgrades, practical purchases, and value-driven spending, with Home Categories emerging as the platform’s fastest-growing area.

As the emirate continues to attract new residents, entrepreneurs, and long-term investors, consumer habits are shifting towards practical, home-related purchases that prioritise utility, durability, and long-term value. Spending decisions are becoming more intentional, selective, and outcome-driven – closely aligned with Dubai’s current economic environment, where residents remain confident but increasingly value-conscious.

Key Highlights

By mid-April 2026, dubizzle’s Goods segment recorded 109% of the 2026 baseline in Views, while page views rose to 106%, confirming that engagement remains strong and is increasingly translating into active purchase intent.

In total, the segment generated more than 7 million Views, reinforcing dubizzle’s position as one of the UAE’s most active demand-led digital commerce ecosystems.

Home Categories Are Now the Core Engine of Marketplace Demand

The Furniture, Home & Garden vertical alone generated more than 3.5 million monthly Views, maintaining absolute growth of +468,814, a 15.1% month-on-month increase.

Specific sub-categories further reinforce the trend: Furniture: 2.7 million Views, up 12.6% Home Accessories: highest percentage growth in its class at 26.6% Large Home Appliances: over 1 million Views, rising 10.9%



Beyond the home, residents are also prioritising wellness and essential technology: Sports Equipment: up 18%, led by Cycling with more than 1 million Views (+16.1%) Electronics: exceeded 1.27 million Views, up 9.1% Televisions: demand up 17.5%



Trust Infrastructure Reinforces Transaction Confidence

This behavioural shift is also being supported by stronger confidence in digital commerce platforms.

Scam-related reports on dubizzle declined 27% year-on-year, while verified user applications rose 17.3% in Q1 2026, expanding the platform’s verified user base to 665,000 users.

As Dubai residents adapt to evolving living costs, smarter budgeting habits, and a more settled long-term mindset, value and practicality are increasingly overtaking impulse-led consumption.