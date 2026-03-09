Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo held its Annual General Meeting today, where Shareholders discussed and approved the Company’s Corporate Governance Report and financial statements, following confirmation of full year results for 2025.

During the Meeting, shareholders approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of QAR 0.75 per share.

In his address to the meeting, H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Ooredoo, highlighted the Group’s continued progress in executing its strategy and strengthening its position as a leading digital infrastructure provider across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia: “2025 marked another important milestone in Ooredoo’s journey as we continued the disciplined execution of our strategy, delivering strong financial performance and further reinforcing our position as a leading provider of digital infrastructure across our markets.”

“For the fourth consecutive year, we recorded strong growth across all key financial metrics, closing 2025 with record-high earnings that exceeded USD 1 billion in Normalised Net Profit,” he added.

Excluding the impact of the Myanmar exit, Group Revenue grew by a strong 6% year-on-year to QAR 24.6 billion, supported by strong performances in Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Kuwait and Qatar. Growth was driven by enhanced network quality and coverage, alongside a continued focus on customer experience, supporting customer growth and higher ARPU.

Normalising for the one-off restructuring cost in Oman of QAR 151 million and excluding the impact of the Myanmar exit, EBITDA increased by 7% year-on-year. EBITDA margin remained strong at 42.6%, supported by operational efficiencies and profitability growth across Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Qatar and the Maldives.

Net Profit attributable to Ooredoo shareholders increased by 12% year-on-year to QAR 3.9 billion, reflecting sustained profitability momentum across the Group’s diversified portfolio. Normalised Net Profit rose by 10% year-on-year to QAR 4.0 billion.

Ooredoo’s network leadership and strong customer experience continued to attract more customers, with the customer base increasing by 3% year-on-year to 53.3 million. Including IOH, the total customer base reached 147.1 million.

Highlights of the period include the introduction of RISE, Ooredoo’s refreshed strategic framework to strengthen its core telecom business, accelerate investment in digital infrastructure and scale adjacent platforms. During the year, the Group also supported a fully marketed, oversubscribed secondary global offering, increasing Ooredoo’s free float on the Qatar Stock Exchange to 27%. Ooredoo advanced its data centre platform Syntys, including a strategic partnership with Iron Mountain and the launch of sovereign AI cloud services in Qatar powered by NVIDIA GPUs. The Group also expanded its international connectivity footprint through the Fibre in the Gulf (FIG) subsea cable project, securing landings in Kuwait, Iraq and Oman, while Ooredoo Fintech progressed its regional expansion into new markets.

During the Company’s AGM, the following items were discussed and approved:

Hearing and approving the Board’s report for the year ended 31st December 2025 and discussing the company’s future business plans. Discussing the Corporate Governance Report for the year 2025. Hearing the External Auditor’s report for the year ended 31st December 2025. Discussing and approving the company’s financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2025. Discussing and approving the Compliance report of the QFMA corporate governance & Internal Control over Financials Reporting report for the year ended 31st December 2025. Discussing and approving the Board of Directors’ recommendations regarding the distribution of dividends for the year 2025. Discharging the members of the Board from liabilities and determining their remuneration for the year ended 31st December 2025. Appointing the external auditor for the year 2026 and determining its fee.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo Group is a leading international communications company building the region’s most advanced digital infrastructure - spanning leading wireless and fiber networks, AI-ready data centres, cloud & AI compute platforms, subsea cable systems, and platform businesses like Fintech. Operating in nine markets across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ooredoo serves nearly 150 million customers, enabling digital transformation at scale.

As of 31 December 2025, Ooredoo generated full-year Revenue of QAR 24.6 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.