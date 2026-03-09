Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its eleventh annual Security 100 list, which highlights leading IT security vendors working hand in hand with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats. The company was recognized as one of “The 20 Coolest Endpoint and Managed Security Companies of 2026” for ongoing innovations to the ESET PROTECT portfolio that enable channel companies to expand their services, stay compliant with new regulations, and address cyber insurance requirements.

“The companies recognized on the Security 100 list are delivering next generation security solutions through trusted IT channel partners,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “In today’s digital landscape, strong cybersecurity is not optional—it’s mission critical. These vendors continue to evolve their portfolios to stay ahead of adversaries and emerging threats. We applaud their achievements and look forward to the innovations they will bring to the future of cybersecurity.”

In 2025, ESET enhanced ESET PROTECT MDR for MSPs to address growing cybersecurity complexity and industry fatigue, enabling MSPs to scale their services and deliver comprehensive, enterprise-level protection. The solution combines AI-powered automation with expert human threat hunting and robust global threat intelligence to provide 24/7 monitoring, rapid detection and response, and integrated endpoint, email, and cloud protection. With an average detection and response time of just six minutes, the service empowers MSPs to secure both their own environments and those of their clients through a unified, scalable security platform.

Complementing its Security 100 recognition, CRN awarded ESET a prestigious 5-Star rating in its 2026 Partner Program Guide. ESET’s 5-Star rating in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects the strength and maturity of the ESET Partner Connect Program. Through the ESET Partner Connect Program, partners benefit from a flexible tiered structure, stackable margins, incumbency protection, comprehensive training and certifications, and robust sales and marketing support. Backed by ESET’s global R&D network and industry-leading threat intelligence, the program equips partners with the technical expertise, resources and insights needed to differentiate their services, strengthen customer security posture and drive long-term growth.

“As a channel-first company, ESET has a relentless focus on our partners’ success,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET. “We’re committed to enabling MSPs and solution providers to confidently meet rising customer expectations and evolving cyber risks. Being recognized on the 2026 Security 100 list — and earning a 5-Star Partner Program rating — validates our strategy of pairing cutting-edge, AI-native security solutions with the flexible, profitable ESET Partner Connect Program that helps partners scale and fuels their long-term success.”

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit ESET Middle East or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X.

