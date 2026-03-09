Cairo, Egypt – Granite Financial Holding, a digitally-enabled asset management company, announced that it has received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to launch a new USD denominated Fixed Income Fund.This step reflects Granite's commitment to providing innovative and diverse tools for investors within the CashTech sector and contributing to boosting the growth of Egypt’s capital markets in cooperation with the regulatory authorities.

The fund is being launched in partnership between Al Naeem Holding for Investments and Granite Financial Holding with Granite assuming the role of the investment manager for the fund, ensuring professional management of dollar-denominated instruments and delivering added value to investors in accordance with approved regulatory frameworks.

This launch follows approximately one month after Granite obtained the FRA license to practice non-banking financial activities using financial technology, and the launch of the "Granite Money Market Account" application as a digital platform for liquidity management. This is a direct response to the increasing market demand for safe investment tools with high returns compared to available traditional instruments. The Granite Dollar Account offers the highest cumulative daily returns under full regulatory supervision. The account relies on e-KYC procedures, with daily subscription availability while redemption operations take place on the first day of every week.

The fund invests exclusively in savings instruments and dollar-denominated tools, giving clients the opportunity to benefit from stable returns in hard currency. The account also provides clients with the advantage of daily subscriptions and weekly redemptions without restrictions or penalties, which enhances the efficiency of cash management for companies and supports making more efficient financial decisions instead of maintaining liquidity in low-yield vehicles.

Hisham Akram, Founder and CEO of Granite Financial Investments Holding, commented: "The approval of the Financial Regulatory Authority represents an important step in Granite's journey, as it enables us to expand our liquidity management solutions. We believe that the future of liquidity management depends on combining a strong regulatory framework and advanced technological infrastructure, and it affirms the strength of the regulatory framework in Egypt that supports the growth of the financial sector and provides a safe environment for investors."

Hisham Akram added: "At Granite, we are working diligently with our partners at Al Naeem to promote the culture of using cash funds in Egypt as an effective tool for liquidity management and obtaining the highest returns through our smart financial solutions, which contributes to raising financial awareness and expanding the base of investors who benefit from the advantages of these tools within the Egyptian market."

Youssef El‑Far, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Al Naeem Holding for Investments said: “The launch of the Granite USD Fixed Income Fund is a strategic step that reflects the strength of the partnership between Al Naeem and Granite, and is our direct response to the needs of investors seeking effective tools to manage liquidity in hard currency within the Egyptian market. This collaboration offers a solution that combines safety with competitive daily returns and enhances our ability to introduce innovative dollar‑denominated products that meet the growing demand for fixed‑income instruments.”

About Granite Financial Holding

Granite Financial Holding was established in 2023 in Egypt by a team of professionals with decades of deep expertise in asset management, banking, and large-scale digital systems, under the leadership of Hisham Akram, Hussein El Sheikh, and Mahmoud Morsy. The company delivers innovative financial solutions fully supervised by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), aiming to pioneer the CashTech sector. Granite seeks to redefine cash management by mobilizing idle balances for individuals and corporates, offering products that generate superior daily returns on liquid cash. Users have full control and seamless access to their accounts anytime, allowing them to withdraw and deposit without restrictions or administrative hurdles, in addition to the tax-free benefit for corporates, all designed to enhance institutional cash management efficiency.

