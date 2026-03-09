Cairo: Basata Holding for Financial Payments S.A.E, a leading fintech company specializing in digital payments, has announced the launch of a new service aimed at facilitating users’ daily financial transactions by expanding its cash-in and cash-out services across its point-of-sale network to include all mobile wallets, after previously being limited to Vodafone Cash only. This move reflects the company’s strategy to expand its services and reach the widest possible user base, further strengthening its position as a key player in Egypt’s digital payments sector.

This development marks a significant upgrade to Basata’s platform, as customers are no longer restricted to specific locations to conduct their transactions. Instead, they can now perform deposits and withdrawals quickly and conveniently through Basata’s extensive merchant network, which includes more than 120,000 points of sale. The expansion is supported by a massive user base exceeding 40 million active mobile wallets, reinforcing Basata’s role as a key driver in bridging the digital economy with individuals’ everyday cash transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Karim Shehata, CEO of Basata Holding for Financial Payments, said:

“Technology should serve as a tool to simplify people’s lives. In this spirit, we are pleased at Basata to expand our cash-in and cash-out services to cover all mobile wallets through our nationwide POS network. This step aims to enable faster and more flexible financial transactions, enhancing the overall user experience and making everyday payments smoother and more accessible anywhere across Egypt.”

He added:

“This expansion reflects Basata’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that serve various segments of society. We strive to reach the largest possible base of users and recognize the importance of this step in strengthening Basata’s role as one of the key players in the digital payments sector, not only in Egypt but also across the wider region.”

Basata currently offers a comprehensive payment ecosystem that includes more than 3,200 different services, covering essential daily needs ranging from utility bill payments and educational fees to insurance services and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment solutions. With this latest update, Basata’s POS locations effectively become “mini financial hubs” serving all mobile wallet users, reducing reliance on traditional branches and enhancing the efficiency of financial transactions for both individuals and merchants.

It is worth noting that Basata has witnessed significant growth since 2022 following its strategic partnership with Vodafone Egypt, which began with Vodafone acquiring approximately a 10% stake in the company—a move that reflects Basata’s operational success and promising future outlook. This development further underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering more flexible and convenient payment experiences for its customers in Egypt, while also supporting financial inclusion and providing practical payment solutions tailored to everyday user needs.