MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Flooss, Bahrain’s leading digital consumer-financing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Optty, a global payments infrastructure provider, to expand the availability of Flooss’s digital financing solutions across merchant checkout experiences in the GCC.

Founded in Bahrain by Fawaz Ghazal and Tariq Al Saffar, Flooss was established to address structural gaps in access to Sharia-compliant consumer financing, particularly for digitally active customers underserved by traditional lending models. The founders bring complementary experience across financial services, technology, and regulated consumer finance, shaping Flooss’s focus on disciplined underwriting, transparency, and fully digital execution.

Through the partnership, Flooss’s financing products will be made available to merchants, payment service providers (PSPs), gateways, and acquirers connected to Optty’s platform, with no additional development work required, embedding Flooss directly into merchant checkout experiences. This allows consumers to access instant, regulated financing at the point of purchase, while merchants benefit from offering a locally relevant and flexible payment option.

Flooss leads the market in mobile-first digital consumer financing, delivering instant approvals and automated income verification through a fully digital experience. By integrating into existing payment flows across sectors such as ecommerce, travel, education, insurance, and lifestyle, Flooss shifts consumer financing into the checkout moment, while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending and disciplined credit execution.

“This partnership reflects how we think about the next phase of consumer finance,” said Fawaz Ghazal, Founder and Group CEO of Flooss. “Our focus has always been on building a financing platform that combines strong credit discipline with seamless digital execution. Working with Optty allows us to extend that model into broader payment ecosystems, without compromising on governance, transparency, or credit quality.”

For Optty, a leading global enabler of specialised payments methods, the integration adds a regulated, Sharia-compliant consumer-financing option to its global payments ecosystem, strengthening its alternative-payment capabilities in the Middle East and enabling payment partners to offer a locally relevant financing solution without additional technical complexity.

“At Optty, we believe that payment innovation must be both global and deeply local,” added Richard Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Optty. “Welcoming Flooss into our portfolio reinforces that mission and strengthens our offering across the Middle East—one of the most dynamic payments markets in the world. Flooss has built a strong reputation for fast, transparent, and responsible lending powered by technology, and we are proud to extend that capability to every Optty partner worldwide. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for merchants and deliver better financing access for millions of consumers.”

“Flooss brings a strong, locally relevant financing proposition to our network,” said Steven Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer at Optty. “By integrating Flooss through our platform, we’re enabling merchants and payment partners to offer a financing option that aligns closely with consumer behavior, without adding technical complexity.”

The collaboration combines Flooss’s consumer-financing expertise with Optty’s payments infrastructure to support the continued evolution of digital commerce across the GCC, while delivering more flexible and transparent payment options to merchants and consumers alike.