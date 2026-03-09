National universities benefit from accelerated and scalable computing for research and advanced learning

Dell will supply state-of-the-art client devices, workstations and infrastructure systems, supporting Ankabut’s mission to future-ready education through trusted and accessible digital infrastructure

MoU enables Ankabut to broaden its role as a cloud solutions provider, providing flexibility and scale for nation’s education sector

Agreement supports national vision for technology-first education and builds a smarter, more connected academic community

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ankabut, the UAE’s leading education cloud and network service provider, and Dell Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance technological innovation within the country’s education sector.

The agreement, signed by Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies, and Tarek Jundi, CEO, Ankabut, underscores a shared commitment to redefine the learning experience in the UAE through cutting-edge technology and strategic collaboration.

Operating out of its state-of-the-art data centre at Khalifa University, Ankabut provides a wide array of services ranging from networking and virtualization to cloud, application services, security and managed support services.

Through this collaboration, Ankabut will leverage Dell’s GPU-as-a-service capabilities to empower academic institutions with accelerated computing for data-intensive research and advanced learning applications. Dell will also deliver high-performance computing systems and the latest client devices and workstations. These solutions will enable Ankabut to empower educational institutions across the UAE with secure, scalable and efficient technological infrastructures.

With this MoU, Ankabut aims to expand its capabilities as a Cloud Solution Provider, enabling more institutions to access high-performance computing and GPU resources that expand research frontiers, enhance teaching outcomes and foster innovation across the UAE’s education ecosystem.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director - South Gulf, Dell Technologies, said: “The UAE continues to set benchmarks for innovation in education through its commitment to technology-driven learning. Our collaboration with Ankabut aligns perfectly with this national vision, combining Dell’s advanced infrastructure solutions with Ankabut’s leadership in education networks to create a future-ready digital ecosystem for students, researchers and educators across the country.”

Tarek Jundi, CEO, Ankabut, said: “This collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing digital learning in the UAE. By integrating Dell Technologies’ advanced computing solutions with Ankabut’s cloud and connectivity expertise, we are empowering institutions to reimagine how education is delivered and experienced. Together, we’re enabling a smarter, more connected academic community that supports the UAE’s ambitions for a knowledge-based economy.”