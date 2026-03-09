Sharjah: When Algerian R.H. began experiencing recurring digestive discomfort and mild bleeding, she assumed it was minor. The 55-year-old UAE resident delayed seeking medical advice. When she eventually did, tests confirmed rectal cancer.

What followed was surgery and treatment. Less visible was the psychological strain that accompanied the diagnosis.

In the UAE, organisations such as Sharjah-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) are increasingly positioning emotional well-being as a core component of cancer care, alongside medical and financial support.

For R.H., that support proved decisive. She received emotional and financial assistance from FOCP during treatment, which she describes as critical at a moment of fear and uncertainty.

“I cannot speak about my journey without mentioning the support FOCP provided. Their psychological and financial assistance eased a heavy burden and gave me stability at a time when I needed strength,” she said.

Now in recovery, she urges early screening and openness about the emotional toll of the disease: “Early detection can save your life. Do not ignore unusual symptoms or delay seeking medical care. Patients need emotional support as much as medical treatment. A kind word or simple encouragement can make a meaningful difference.”

Her experience reflects a growing recognition that cancer care extends beyond medical treatment.

Research published in peer-reviewed international medical journals indicates that between 35 and 40 per cent of cancer patients meet diagnostic criteria for a psychiatric disorder. A large-scale review analysing 183 studies over two decades found that depression affects around 27 per cent of patients globally.

Health specialists warn that unmanaged psychological strain can affect quality of life, adherence to treatment and long-term recovery outcomes.

FOCP has expanded its outreach in recent years. Since 2022, the organisation held 158 psychosocial and emotional support events, targeting over 6,000 patients, their families and caregivers.

Programmes included hospital visits, counselling sessions, practical workshops, advocacy engagement and recreational outings aimed at reducing isolation during prolonged treatment.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said cancer care must be delivered through an integrated system that addresses emotional well-being alongside medical and financial needs: “Psychological and emotional support improves quality of life and strengthens a patient’s ability to cope with treatment. Professional counselling, community engagement and a supportive environment are fundamental in the fight against cancer.”

Caregiver Dina Al Saaydeh said initiatives that encourage social interaction can help ease the emotional strain that follows diagnosis: “Patients face both physical and psychological challenges. Maintaining social engagement and connecting with others helps relieve stress and supports morale during treatment.”

While clinical advances continue to improve survival rates, advocates argue that the emotional element of cancer care requires sustained attention.

The experience changed her understanding of care. Surgery and medication treated the disease. Emotional support helped her endure it.

Her message is direct. Seek medical advice early and do not underestimate the power of reassurance and human connection during treatment.