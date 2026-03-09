United Arab Emirates – In conjunction with International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children announced the launch of a community initiative in collaboration with Oak Pilates aimed at raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between women’s mental and physical wellbeing. The initiative reflects the DFWAC’s belief that women’s wellbeing is a fundamental pillar for family stability and a key driver of social cohesion and sustainable community development.

The initiative includes the distribution of educational content and motivational awareness messages designed for 100 participants. The content aims to deliver positive and inspiring messages that strengthen self-confidence, promote inner peace, and highlight the importance of maintaining psychological and physical balance, reinforcing the concept that mental wellbeing is an integral part of overall quality of life.

On this occasion, H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: This initiative comes at a time when life’s pressures and challenges are increasing, highlighting the importance of empowering women with the awareness needed to give themselves the space to care for their wellbeing and restore their inner sense of calm. A balanced and supported woman approaches life with a sense of clarity and confidence. This strength doesn't just benefit her; it ripples outward, fortifying her family and her world.

She added: At the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, we are committed to launching initiatives that carry a strong human dimension and place people at their core. Through such initiatives, we aim to deliver positive messages that remind every woman of her value and encourage her to dedicate moments for self-care and wellbeing, as the impact of a confident and emotionally balanced woman extends to her family, her surroundings, and the wider community.

She also emphasized that DFWAC continues to provide specialized psychological and social support services for women and children, in addition to the free 24-hour helpline (800111), which offers guidance and support to anyone in need.

She further noted that the foundation’s teams remain fully prepared to handle various cases and work closely with relevant entities within an integrated national framework, contributing to the provision of protection, support, and care for women, children, and families.