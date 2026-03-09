Global connectivity provider Neterra has introduced two new internet services for enterprises – primary business internet and a backup connection. These solutions are designed for companies that cannot afford any downtime.

Hybrid Technology for Uninterrupted Connection

The services integrate multiple technologies, including fibre optic networks, 5G, satellite connectivity via Starlink, and all other possible telecom technologies. If one technology fails, the connection automatically switches to another. This ensures that clients remain online without interruption, regardless of circumstances.

Guaranteed Quality and Speed

The internet service comes with a guaranteed minimum capacity and 99.99% availability (SLA). Standard activation takes up to 7 working days, while express installation is available within 24 or 48 hours for urgent needs. A dedicated engineering team monitors the network 24/7 and reacts proactively, often resolving potential issues before they impact the client’s operations.

Solutions for Critical Sectors

These services are ideal for sectors with zero tolerance for downtime, including financial institutions, online media, retail chains, logistics, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and government agencies. The backup service is specifically designed for clients who already have a primary provider. It allows them to keep their current contract while ensuring 100% connection security at an affordable price.

"We have created an architecture that does not rely on a single technology or cable but turns internet connection reliability into a standard. The primary advantage of these solutions is the ability to switch between separate channels automatically within milliseconds. If a physical cable is cut, the software management immediately transfers traffic to a satellite or mobile network without the user noticing a change," says Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO of Neterra.

Neterra is also launching a special offer for these services – one month free with a 12-month contract and one free location for orders of 10 or more locations.

About Neterra

Neterra is a global telecommunications services provider, an authorized reseller of Starlink by SpaceX, and an IT asset management company with over 220 points of presence worldwide. Neterra has been recognized as the “Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider” at the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Nine of the world’s ten largest telecommunications operators and nearly 1,000 global enterprises rely on Neterra’s services.

Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Sofia Data Center (SDC), NetIX, Neterra.Cloud, NetFleet, Sofia Teleport, Thracia Teleport, and Neterra.TV.