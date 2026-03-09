Dubai – Immensa, a Dubai-born deep-tech company transforming how industrial spare parts are managed and produced through Digital Parts Passports, digital warehousing, and distributed manufacturing which includes 3D printing, has raised new funding to support its continued growth and international expansion ahead of its planned Series B round from Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), Global Ventures, and existing investors.

Founded in Dubai, Immensa enables industrial companies, particularly in the oil and gas and power sectors, to replace physical spare parts inventories with secure digital libraries of certified Digital Parts Passports. Parts can then be produced on demand through Immensa’s global network of qualified production partners, reducing downtime, storage costs, carbon emissions, and complex logistics.

“Immensa represents exactly the kind of advanced industrial technology that aligns with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, enabling near-shoring of supply chains, and accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies,” said Nader Albastaki, Managing Director of Dubai Future District Fund. “As a company built in Dubai with global ambitions, Immensa demonstrates how deep-tech innovation developed here can compete internationally across the Middle East, United States, and Europe, while supporting more resilient and sustainable industries.”

Over the course of its operations to date, Immensa has built a growing digital library of qualified spare parts and optimized designs for additive manufacturing. Today, the company operates a subscription-based digital spare parts platform that allows clients to store inventories digitally and produce only when required. The company retains its manufacturing operations in Dubai and Dammam as centers of excellence.

Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, said: “Immensa is revolutionising how supply chains work by enabling on-demand production of critical spare parts at scale. By localising advanced manufacturing while remaining integrated into global supply networks, the company is addressing a core vulnerability in how industries manage inventory, cost, and disruption. As Immensa enters its next phase of growth, it is well-positioned to play a meaningful role in strengthening supply chain resilience from Dubai to the world.”

“We built Immensa to rethink how critical industrial assets are supplied and maintained,” said Fahmi Al Shawwa, Founder and CEO of Immensa. “Instead of warehouses full of rarely used parts, we enable companies to store inventory digitally and produce only what they need, when and where they need it. This investment supports our next phase of growth as we expand internationally and work with global industrial operators to modernize their supply chains.”

Immensa currently serves major industrial operators around the world, reflecting the global relevance of its technology for asset-intensive industries. The new investment will be used to further develop the company’s digital platform, expand its global production network, and support enterprise deployments with large industrial clients.

The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) invests in funds in early to growth stages, across the key sectors in technology that align with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. Those technology sectors include PropTech, HealthTech, LogisticsTech, DeepTech, Circular Economy and Web3.

DFDF's founding shareholders are Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Future Foundation. It is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in the DIFC.